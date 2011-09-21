Sept 21 Facebook games maker Zynga said its profit and revenue fell in the June quarter, as the company did not release any new Facebook games in the period, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Zynga, which filed for an initial public offering on July 1 worth up to $1 billion, said its net income fell to $1.3 million, down from $13.91 million a year earlier. Its profit also fell more than 90 percent sequentially from $16.7 million in the three months ended March 31.

The company's total costs and expenses also rose $5 million from a year earlier and by $9 million from last quarter, according to the filing.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose by more than half to $279 million from a year earlier. Revenue rose about 13 percent sequentially.

Zynga declined to comment on its finances. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Andre Grenon)