BRIEF-Illumina says Novaseq's S1, S4 flow cells expected to be available for shipment in Q3 2017
* Illumina Inc- Novaseq's S1 and S4 flow cells have been prioritized and are expected to be available for shipment in Q3 of 2017 - SEC filing
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP filed a lawsuit against Zynga Inc, accusing the game publisher of failing to disclose a rapid decline in users and revenue.
The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court late Monday, comes a week after Zynga stock tumbled 40 percent after a quarterly earnings report that badly missed expectations.
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Illumina Inc- Novaseq's S1 and S4 flow cells have been prioritized and are expected to be available for shipment in Q3 of 2017 - SEC filing
* DHT Holdings Inc announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016 and declaration of a quarterly dividend