By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 A California law firm
representing a stockholder has filed a class-action lawsuit
against Zynga Inc, accusing the game publisher of
failing to disclose a rapid decline in users and revenue.
The social gaming giant behind "Farmville" and a plethora of
other Facebook games last week stunned Wall Street by
reporting quarterly results well below expectations and slashing
its 2012 revenue forecast. Its stock plummeted 42 percent to a
record low and analysts cut their recommendations on the
stock.
Zynga's results also cast a pall over Facebook Inc
because the No. 1 social network relies on Zynga for roughly 15
percent of its revenue.
In its lawsuit submitted late on Monday, the law firm
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP accused Zynga of concealing
declines in users and the sale of virtual goods, the company's
prime revenue source.
Zynga declined to comment.
Its shares fell 3 percent to $2.91 in morning trading.
