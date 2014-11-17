Nov 17 Mark Pincus, the founder of video game
company Zynga Inc, must face a lawsuit alleging he unfairly
benefited by selling $192 million of stock in 2012 when other
early investors were under a lockup agreement, according to a
court ruling.
The creator of FarmVille had asked the Delaware Court of
Chancery to dismiss a lawsuit that alleged Pincus and other
Zynga directors breached their duty of loyalty to shareholders
by waiving the lockup for select investors.
Lockup agreements control the supply of stock available for
trading. Zynga barred investors who obtained their stock prior
to the company's initial public offering, in December 2011, from
selling until May 28, 2012.
However, in March 2012 Zynga's board waived the lockup for
Pincus and four other directors, allowing them to sell stock
almost two months earlier than originally expected, which the
lawsuit alleged was worth $100 million.
"It is reasonably conceivable that the benefit the director
defendants received in the lockup restructuring was not entirely
fair," Judge Andre Bouchard wrote in a 35-page ruling that was
published Friday.
The ruling allows the plaintiff, shareholder Wendy Lee, to
seek documents and take depositions.
Zynga spokeswoman Michelle Kramer and Lee's attorney, Evan
Wohl of Wohl & Fruchter, declined to comment.
Pincus and the four other directors sold their stock in
Zynga's April 2012 secondary stock offering at $12 per share,
nearly double the stock's price when the lockup eventually
expired, according to Bouchard's 35-page opinion.
On Monday, Zynga was down about 3.8 percent at $2.67 in
midday trade on Nasdaq.
Zynga argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because
Pincus and the other defendants agreed to sell only 20 percent
of their holdings, while putting the remainder of their Zynga
stock under an extended staggered lockup through July and August
of 2012.
The defendants also argued that waiving the lockup did not
harm Lee or other shareholders because it did not change the
lockup expiration for them.
Bouchard dismissed claims that Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan
Stanley aided the breach of fiduciary duty by consenting to the
lockup waiver and collecting $10 million in fees from the
secondary offering.
In addition to Pincus, the lawsuit names as defendants the
members of the Zynga board in 2012 when the lockup agreement was
waived.
The case is Wendy Lee v Mark Pincus et al, Delaware Court of
Chancery, No. 8458
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Dan
Grebler)