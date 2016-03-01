BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
March 1 "FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc appointed Frank Gibeau as its chief executive and said founder Mark Pincus would be executive chairman.
Pincus has been the CEO since Don Mattrick stepped down in April.
Gibeau, who joined Zynga's board in August 2015, would take over from March 7, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru)
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.