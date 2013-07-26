* Pulls back from U.S. gambling, remain in UK
* Zynga to return to the basics, social gaming
* Shares tank as user exodus continues
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Zynga Inc will
largely abandon its long-running efforts to build a real-money
gaming business in the United States, a prospect investors once
believed to be the struggling company's sole lifeline.
The surprise announcement came Thursday as the company
behind once-popular games such as "FarmVille" and "Words with
Friends" reported that it lost 40 percent of its monthly active
users in the second quarter, as it bleeds mobile gamers to
aggressive rivals.
In his first public comments since replacing founder Mark
Pincus as chief executive on July 1, Don Mattrick told Wall
Street analysts that he needed at least three months to
thoroughly review Zynga's roadmap.
He intended to take the company "back to basics" with an
emphasis on free-to-play games on Apple's iOS and
Google's Android mobile devices, as well as
tried-and-true franchises like FarmVille, Mattrick said.
"It's clear that the market opportunity around us is growing
at an incredible clip," the former Microsoft Corp Xbox
boss said. "It's also clear that today we are missing out on the
platform growth that Apple, Google and Facebook are seeing. In
short, we can do better."
But Mattrick, who has chosen a new desk in the middle of the
FarmVille team at Zynga's San Francisco headquarters, warned
investors of two to four quarters of volatility in the company's
performance before it could "reset" its business.
The company's shares dived 14 percent to $3.02 in
after-hours trading, or about 70 percent off its $10 IPO price.
News that Zynga folded its gambling efforts marks a
departure from most of the past year, when Pincus, himself a
poker aficionado, assured investors that Zynga could tap into a
potentially lucrative new revenue stream by launching real-money
casino games around the world even as its key games fell into
decline.
The gambling effort kicked off this year in Britain, where
such games are highly regulated. But real-money gaming continues
to be illegal in many U.S. states, despite signs that state
regulators will begin to permit games such as poker. Zynga,
whose first game was an online version of poker, could have
wound up in a regulatory tangle for months, if not years, while
it sought a license.
Analysts, while acknowledging the difficulty in obtaining
gambling licenses, were nevertheless puzzled by Zynga's
decision.
"It's not like applying to a driver's license. They can turn
you down, they can stretch you out," said Sean McGowan, an
analyst at Needham & Company. "But it's not impossible."
By giving up on real money gambling, "they're capping their
upside considerably," he said.
STEEP DECLINE
Zynga's announcement heightened the scrutiny on the
continued performance of core games like FarmVille and its
broader corporate strategy.
Zynga's public market debut in December 2011 was among the
most anticipated of the year, but in just the past year or two,
its business model has crumbled as it increasingly lost online
gamers to rivals more adept at designing for mobile devices or
catering to a fickle, younger crowd.
Pincus over the past year has enacted multiple rounds of
layoffs to preserve Zynga's bottom line, but he has failed to
arrest its steep decline in revenue.
Several months ago, with the encouragement of Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers, the venture capital firm and major
shareholder, Pincus began preparing to step aside for Mattrick
while he turns his focus to games.
Mattrick and other top executives said Thursday they did not
intend to aggressively continue cost-cutting under the new
regime. While fierce rivals like European-based publisher
King.com has overtaken Zynga on the Facebook platform
with far fewer employees, Mattrick dismissed the possibility of
any imminent layoffs, saying he would examine how the company
can turn its size into a competitive advantage in the long term.
"I see a lot of opportunity in having the collection of
people we've assembled," he said.
ROCK-BOTTOM EXPECTATIONS
Zynga's results Thursday suggested it had at least come to
grips with setting appropriately low expectations for investors.
Excluding certain items, Zynga posted a 1 cent per share
loss, compared with a 1 cent profit a year ago. That was better
than the 4 cent loss analysts expected, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Zynga reported $231 million in quarterly revenue on
Thursday, a 31 percent decline from a year ago.
The number of active monthly players dropped to 187 million
this quarter from 306 million a year ago, its lowest since
mid-2010. The company, which has acknowledged fundamental
problems with its business model, went public in December 2011
at $10 a share.
Zynga reported $188 million in bookings, which is a measure
of the value of virtual goods bought by players during the
three-month period ending June 30. That is a 38 percent drop
from $302 million a year earlier.