SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Zynga Inc's bookings rose 15 percent to $175 million in the third quarter, as the maker of "Farmville" set its mobile gaming push in motion with releases such as "New Words with Friends."

Expected bookings, an indicator of future revenue, for the quarter ended September 30, came in higher than Wall Street estimates. Analysts, on average, had expected bookings to rise to $171.7 million in the third quarter, from $152.11 million in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)