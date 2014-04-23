SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Zynga Inc
co-founder Mark Pincus will relinquish the last of his
operational duties at the social gaming company starting
Wednesday, taking on an advisory role as Chief Executive Don
Mattrick pushes through a restructuring plan.
Pincus, who remains chairman of the board, has decided to
move on from his operational role as chief product officer,
Zynga said in a statement. He has been stepping back from a
company that once dominated gaming on Facebook with "Farmville"
but is now losing users to mobile game developers.
On Wednesday, the company reported a 36 percent drop in
March-quarter revenue to $168 million, though that beat
analysts' forecasts for $146.5 million.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)