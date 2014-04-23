SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Zynga Inc co-founder Mark Pincus will relinquish the last of his operational duties at the social gaming company starting Wednesday, taking on an advisory role as Chief Executive Don Mattrick pushes through a restructuring plan.

Pincus, who remains chairman of the board, has decided to move on from his operational role as chief product officer, Zynga said in a statement. He has been stepping back from a company that once dominated gaming on Facebook with "Farmville" but is now losing users to mobile game developers.

On Wednesday, the company reported a 36 percent drop in March-quarter revenue to $168 million, though that beat analysts' forecasts for $146.5 million. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)