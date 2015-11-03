(Adds details, background)
Nov 3 "FarmVille" game maker Zynga Inc
said Chief Financial Officer David Lee was stepping down and
Chief Accounting Officer Michelle Quejado was taking over as
interim CFO.
Zynga also said it would delay the launch of the "Dawn of
Titans" and "CSR2" games to 2016 from the fourth quarter planned
earlier.
The company has struggled to adapt to gamers shifting to
mobile devices and fierce competition from newer rivals such as
King Digital Entertainment Plc and Glu Mobile Inc
.
"Developing new sustainable growth continues to be
challenging and unpredictable," Zynga said in a letter to
shareholders on Tuesday.
Founder Mark Pincus, who returned as chief executive this
year, has been focusing on cutting costs and reducing Zynga's
slate of games.
The delay in the launch of the two games brings down the
number of launches this year to five, with "Princess Bride
Slots" expected to be released in the current quarter. The
company had earlier said it planned to launch six-eight mobile
games in 2015.
Zynga reported bookings of $176 million for the third
quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of $170.8 million,
according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
However, the company forecast bookings of $165 million-$180
million for the current quarter, well below analysts'
expectations of $193.9 million.
Bookings equal revenue recognized in a period plus the
change in deferred revenue. Zynga records the sale of virtual
goods and downloads as deferred revenue, which is added to the
company's books as and when these items are consumed.
Videogame maker Activision Blizzard Inc said
earlier on Tuesday that it would buy King Digital for $5.9
billion to expand its mobile games push.
Zynga's revenue rose 10.8 percent to $195.7 million in the
quarter ended Sept. 30, helped by the success of games such as
"Wizard of Oz Slots" and "Words With Friends".
It posted a profit of $3.1 million, or breakeven per share,
compared with a year-earlier loss. Zynga also said it would buy
back up to $200 million in shares.
Lee, who joined the company from Best Buy Co Inc in
April last year, will leave the gaming company in December.
Zynga's shares were up slightly at $2.48 in extended trading
on Tuesday, after closing 2.5 percent higher after news of the
Activision deal.
