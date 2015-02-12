Feb 12 "FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly bookings of $182.4
million as releases such as "New Words with Friends" failed to
excite gamers.
Analysts on average had expected bookings of $201.5 million
for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, according to market
research firm StreetAccount.
Zynga's net loss widened to $45.1 million, or 5 cents per
share, from $25.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $192.5 million from $176.4 million.
Zynga records the sale of virtual goods and downloads as
deferred revenue, which is recognized as these goods are
consumed. Bookings equal revenue recognized in a period plus the
change in deferred revenue.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)