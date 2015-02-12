(Adds details, forecast, background, shares)
Feb 12 "FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly bookings as releases such
as "New Words with Friends" failed to excite gamers.
Shares of the company, which also forecast current-quarter
bookings below analysts' estimates, fell 10 percent in extended
trading.
The mobile games company said it would close its Beijing
office by June 30 and lay off all 71 employees.
Zynga reported bookings of $182.4 million for the fourth
quarter. Analysts on average had expected $201.5 million,
according to research firm StreetAccount.
The developer of "Zynga Poker" forecast current-quarter
bookings of $140 million-$150 million, below the average analyst
estimate of $202.9 million.
Zynga records the sale of virtual goods and downloads as
deferred revenue, which is recognized as these goods are
consumed. Bookings equal revenue recognized in a period plus the
change in deferred revenue.
"Candy Crush Saga" creator King Digital Entertainment Plc
reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and
profit as newer games such as "Candy Crush Soda Saga" more than
made up for the declining popularity of its older titles.
Zynga forecast an adjusted loss of 3-2 cents per share and
revenue of $155 million-$165 million for the first quarter
ending March 31.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to break even
on a per-share basis and report revenue of $200.9 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Zynga's net loss widened to $45.1 million, or 5 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $25.2 million, or 3
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 9 percent to $192.5 million, but came
below average analyst estimate of $201.1 million.
Excluding items, Zynga broke even on a per-share basis, as
analysts had expected.
The San Francisco-based company's shares were trading at
$2.39 after the bell.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)