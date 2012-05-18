Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
NEW YORK May 18 Shares in social gaming company Zynga Inc, which generates the majority of its revenue from Facebook, were halted twice in volatile trading on Friday as the stock jumped around on the same day as Facebook Inc's debut.
Shares of Zynga were down 5.6 percent to $7.80 a share, having hit an earlier low of $7.08 a share, which triggered an automatic halt due to the fluctuation in its price.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: