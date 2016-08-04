FRANKFURT Aug 4 German chemotherapy compound
maker Zytoservice has attracted offers in a second bidding round
from several buyout groups, people familiar with the situation
said.
Private equity firms including IK - the former owner of
Zytoservice peer GHD - and PAI have submitted bids valuing
Hamburg-based Zytoservice at roughly 250 million euros ($278
million), they added.
Compared with initial offers, valuations have come down in
the second round of bidding as recent changes to the regulatory
regime weighed on prices, one of the people said.
To reduce the cost of cancer treatment, leading German
health insurers earlier this year put in place tender processes
to procure chemotherapeutic agents, curbing drug suppliers'
margins.
Zytoservice majority owner Capiton earlier this year
mandated healthcare advisory firm Ferber to find a buyer for
Zytoservice, which was founded in 2002 and employs 200 staff.
The buyout groups declined to comment or were not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Susan Thomas)