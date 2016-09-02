Edition:
United Kingdom

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 27
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
2 / 27
Photographer
Christian Veron
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Protesters clash with the police during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Protesters clash with the police during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
3 / 27
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A protester is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A protester is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 27
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A protester (R) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A protester (R) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 27
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Riot police clash with protesters during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Riot police clash with protesters during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 27
Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Venezuelans living in Peru take part in a protest outside the Venezuela embassy in Lima, Peru, to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Venezuelans living in Peru take part in a protest outside the Venezuela embassy in Lima, Peru, to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
7 / 27
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A protester is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A protester is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 27
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A protester tries to break apart a car during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A protester tries to break apart a car during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 27
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

An injured man is helped after clashes with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
An injured man is helped after clashes with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 27
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

An injured police officer (2nd R) is carried by paramedics during clashes with opposition supporters after a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
An injured police officer (2nd R) is carried by paramedics during clashes with opposition supporters after a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 27
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 27
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Riot police clash with protesters during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Riot police clash with protesters during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 27
Photographer
Christian Veron
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A woman screams while asking protesters to stop clashing with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A woman screams while asking protesters to stop clashing with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
14 / 27
Photographer
Christian Veron
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A protester is detained during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A protester is detained during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
15 / 27
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

An opposition supporter throws a stone while taking part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
An opposition supporter throws a stone while taking part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 27
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Protesters run after clashes with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Protesters run after clashes with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 27
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

An opposition supporter shouts in front of a line of riot police while taking part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
An opposition supporter shouts in front of a line of riot police while taking part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 27
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. The sign reads: "love with starvation will not last". REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. The sign reads: "love with starvation will not last". REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
19 / 27
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 27
Photographer
Christian Veron
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Opposition supporters carry a banner that reads "lets recall him" during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Opposition supporters carry a banner that reads "lets recall him" during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
21 / 27
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, takes part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, takes part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
22 / 27
Photographer
Christian Veron
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Police officers look on as opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Police officers look on as opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
23 / 27
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
24 / 27
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Opposition supporters carry an illustration of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro that reads "lets recall him" take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Opposition supporters carry an illustration of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro that reads "lets recall him" take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
25 / 27
Photographer
Christian Veron
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Government supporters hang red shirts out of their windows as opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Government supporters hang red shirts out of their windows as opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
26 / 27
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia
Close
27 / 27

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets

Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »