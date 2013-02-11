Editor's choice
Malian soldiers crouch behind arched doorways during gun battles with Islamist insurgents in the northern city of Gao, Mali February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay
Worshippers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality, China, February 10, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer
Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Alternative Music Album backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Carnival revellers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, Spain, February 10, 2013. "Peliqueiros" or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting...more
Revellers wait to start a samba parade during the carnival in Sesimbra village, Portugal, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchant
Burkina Faso's Bakary Kone (2nd R) challenges Nigeria's Victor Moses (L) as teammates Mohamed Koffi (5) and Djakaridja Kone look on during their African Nations Cup (AFCON 2013) final soccer match in Johannesburg, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
A member of the Filhos de Ghandy (Children of Gandhi) afoxe music group throws popcorn into the air as a symbol of peace, during the Carnival celebrations in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Team Groupe Financier La Capitale competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence river in Quebec City, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A photo of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis taking a photo of a mirror reflection of herself, former President John F. Kennedy and her sister-in-law Ethel Kennedy is displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury,...more
Bonnie Hammond Brown grooms her dog Tuiyok, an American Eskimo, at the dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania in advance of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reaches in as Miami Heat's LeBron James controls this rebound in the first half of their game in Miami, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Models present creations from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman cries as she sits among the bodies of people who were killed when part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. The station was packed with pilgrims who had come to attend the "Kumbh Mela" or...more
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate traditional Chinese Spring Festival at an amusement park in Beijing, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon more
Tora Berger of Norway (R) and Olena Pidhrushna of Ukraine (L) compete at the women's 10 km pursuit during the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Atletico Madrid's supporters watch their Spanish first division soccer match against Rayo Vallecano from a window of a building outside Vallecas stadium in Madrid, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Devotees holding water pots wait to fill holy water at the bank of Bagmati River after taking a holy bath at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rayo Vallecano's Lass and Atletico Madrid's Daniel Diaz fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Singer Olga Levit looks on as DJ Al Walser, who is nominated for best dance recording, salutes photographers as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dominique Gisin of Switzerland crashes during her women's Downhill race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming, Austria, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Gnomes and other garden ornaments fill the back garden of Nigel and Jean Balcombe in Ashford south east England, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Russian performers wait for the start of a Chinese New Year evening parade at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, China, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or...more
A soccer fan takes a photograph with his mobile phone at an open soccer viewing centre before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso at Testlim Balogun stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, February 10, 2013. ...more
