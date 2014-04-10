#1 Brazil fan
Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. Paviotti claims he has only worn clothes of the colors of Brazil's flag as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti grabs shoes in the colors of Brazil's national flag at his home in Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti holds up caricatures of his soccer idols Neymar and Romario, while standing inside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. He has recently decorated his home specially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. ...more
Nelson Paviotti gets up from his desk at his office. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti stands outside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Nelson Paviotti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti gets into one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti prepares to drive one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti drives one of his two Volkswagen Beetles through the streets of Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti looks at a photo that a boy took of them together, as they stand next to Paviotti's Volkswagen Beetle painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
