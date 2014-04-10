Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 10, 2014 | 9:40pm BST

#1 Brazil fan

<p>Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. Paviotti claims he has only worn clothes of the colors of Brazil's flag as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. Paviotti claims he has only worn clothes of the colors of Brazil's flag as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. Paviotti claims he has only worn clothes of the colors of Brazil's flag as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti grabs shoes in the colors of Brazil's national flag at his home in Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti grabs shoes in the colors of Brazil's national flag at his home in Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti grabs shoes in the colors of Brazil's national flag at his home in Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti holds up caricatures of his soccer idols Neymar and Romario, while standing inside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. He has recently decorated his home specially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti holds up caricatures of his soccer idols Neymar and Romario, while standing inside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. He has recently decorated his home specially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. ...more

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti holds up caricatures of his soccer idols Neymar and Romario, while standing inside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. He has recently decorated his home specially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti gets up from his desk at his office. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti gets up from his desk at his office. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti gets up from his desk at his office. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti stands outside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti stands outside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti stands outside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 14
<p>A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Nelson Paviotti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Nelson Paviotti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Nelson Paviotti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti gets into one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti gets into one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti gets into one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti prepares to drive one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti prepares to drive one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti prepares to drive one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti drives one of his two Volkswagen Beetles through the streets of Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti drives one of his two Volkswagen Beetles through the streets of Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti drives one of his two Volkswagen Beetles through the streets of Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti looks at a photo that a boy took of them together, as they stand next to Paviotti's Volkswagen Beetle painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti looks at a photo that a boy took of them together, as they stand next to Paviotti's Volkswagen Beetle painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Nelson Paviotti looks at a photo that a boy took of them together, as they stand next to Paviotti's Volkswagen Beetle painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Mining amid conflict

Mining amid conflict

Next Slideshows

Mining amid conflict

Mining amid conflict

Despite reserves of gold and diamonds, the Central African Republic remains one of Africa's poorest countries.

10 Apr 2014
Amputee turtle swims again

Amputee turtle swims again

Hofesh the turtle lost two limbs but an artificial fin has given back his sea legs.

10 Apr 2014
Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Blooming blossoms in Washington and Tokyo.

09 Apr 2014
WWI - Verdun remembered

WWI - Verdun remembered

French and German reenactors at the site of the bloody World War One battlefield.

09 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures