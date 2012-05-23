Edition:
100 days of protest

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, marking 100 days of student protests, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Protesters wear masks as they demonstrate against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A couple watches as thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. The banner reads, "towards social strike." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A protester demonstrates in front of police on horseback during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A police officer on horseback advances on a protester at a demonstration during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A protester is unmasked as he is arrested by police during a demonstration against tuition hikes in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Riot police watch as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Police chase protesters, as demonstrations against tuition hikes are declared illegal in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Police block the entrance to the World Trade Center as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Protesters confront police officers mounted on horses as they demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. Words on (L) reads "You want our skin." The placard reads "We are freezing our asses off for free school." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A protester holds a sign as students march in protest against tuition fee hikes, in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

A student flashes a peace sign during a march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi (CANADA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS EDUCATION)

A protester is arrested during a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Protesters are pepper-sprayed by police as they demonstrate in a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Police in riot gear stand by as students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Students play music as they march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

CEGEP and university students and teachers protest against higher tuition fees in Montreal, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Students lie down in front of Loto Quebec as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Students holding an effigy of Quebec premier Jean Charest gather to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A student participates in a protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Thousands of CEGEP and university students march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Police clash with thousands of CEGEP and university students as they march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

