100 years of Calgary's Stampede
Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jerome Schneeberger of Ponca City, Oklahoma, tosses a calf in the Tie-Down roping event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jerome Schneeberger of Ponca City, Oklahoma, tosses a calf in the Tie-Down roping event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cody DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana rides the horse Sergeant Whitney in the Saddle Bronc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cody DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana rides the horse Sergeant Whitney in the Saddle Bronc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, British Columbia, gets tossed by the bull Smoke And A Pancake in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, British Columbia, gets tossed by the bull Smoke And A Pancake in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jacob O'Mara of Prairieville, Louisiana gets thrown off the bull Zen Master in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jacob O'Mara of Prairieville, Louisiana gets thrown off the bull Zen Master in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Louisiana flies off the horse Get Smart after he won the Saddle Bronc event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Louisiana flies off the horse Get Smart after he won the Saddle Bronc event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Chad Besplug (L) of Claresholm, Alberta gets tackled by rodeo bullfighters after he rode the bull Kiss This to win the Bull Riding event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Chad Besplug (L) of Claresholm, Alberta gets tackled by rodeo bullfighters after he rode the bull Kiss This to win the Bull Riding event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah dives into the mud after he won the Bareback event on the horse Nelly Kelly to win $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah dives into the mud after he won the Bareback event on the horse Nelly Kelly to win $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah hits the ground after his ride and being thrown from the horse Alley Trail during the elimination round of the Bareback event at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. Feild went on to win the final event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah hits the ground after his ride and being thrown from the horse Alley Trail during the elimination round of the Bareback event at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. Feild went on to win the final event. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jamie Laboucane (R) of GE Oil & Gas Artificial Lifts races Obrey Motowylo of H & E Oilfield Services Ltd. to the finish line during the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon final day at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jamie Laboucane (R) of GE Oil & Gas Artificial Lifts races Obrey Motowylo of H & E Oilfield Services Ltd. to the finish line during the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon final day at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jason Glass of Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick is covered in mud after the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. Troy Dorchester of Fireside of Cochrane won the race. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jason Glass of Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick is covered in mud after the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. Troy Dorchester of Fireside of Cochrane won the race. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Buddy Bensmiller (L) races Layne MacGillivray (R) in the first heat of the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon races during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Buddy Bensmiller (L) races Layne MacGillivray (R) in the first heat of the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon races during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon wrestles a steer to the ground to win the Steer Wrestling event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon wrestles a steer to the ground to win the Steer Wrestling event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A country girl carries the Canadian flag while O' Canada is played before the start of the Stampede Rodeo during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A country girl carries the Canadian flag while O' Canada is played before the start of the Stampede Rodeo during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Scott Hannah of London, Ontario photographs the new bronze statue by Robert Spaith during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. The annual Calgary Stampede, billed as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, attracts thousands of visitors and brings over 300 million dollars into the community every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Scott Hannah of London, Ontario photographs the new bronze statue by Robert Spaith during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. The annual Calgary Stampede, billed as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, attracts thousands of visitors and brings over 300 million dollars into the community every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Carnival worker Danny Grunerud entices people to test their luck during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Carnival worker Danny Grunerud entices people to test their luck during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A art fashion Frida Kahlo belt buckle to go with a traditional western outfit worn during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A art fashion Frida Kahlo belt buckle to go with a traditional western outfit worn during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Claire Sun from China milks a cow during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Claire Sun from China milks a cow during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A traditional pancake breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A traditional pancake breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Pieter Demooy from British Columbia shears a sheep in the annual sheep shearing contest during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Pieter Demooy from British Columbia shears a sheep in the annual sheep shearing contest during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cowboys watch the Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cowboys watch the Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Pick up man Wade Remple chases the horse Border Town during the bareback event at the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Pick up man Wade Remple chases the horse Border Town during the bareback event at the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Matt Bright of Azle, Texas flies off the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Matt Bright of Azle, Texas flies off the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride performs for the start of the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride performs for the start of the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Brothers Wade and Gary Rempel the rodeo pick up men chase down a bucking horse during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Brothers Wade and Gary Rempel the rodeo pick up men chase down a bucking horse during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A woman tries on a Smithbilt cowboy hat during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A woman tries on a Smithbilt cowboy hat during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal Stampede breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal Stampede breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jane Melby of Burneyville, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Jane Melby of Burneyville, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cole Neely (R) of Patricia, Alberta jumps onto the pick up man off the horse U R Super Sue in the novice saddle branc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cole Neely (R) of Patricia, Alberta jumps onto the pick up man off the horse U R Super Sue in the novice saddle branc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Fireworks go off over the Calgary Stampede Marching Band at the start of the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Fireworks go off over the Calgary Stampede Marching Band at the start of the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Liam Kirkness gets ready for the start of the annual Stampede parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Liam Kirkness gets ready for the start of the annual Stampede parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol