Edition:
United Kingdom

100 years of Calgary's Stampede

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
1 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
2 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Jerome Schneeberger of Ponca City, Oklahoma, tosses a calf in the Tie-Down roping event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Jerome Schneeberger of Ponca City, Oklahoma, tosses a calf in the Tie-Down roping event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
3 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Cody DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana rides the horse Sergeant Whitney in the Saddle Bronc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Cody DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana rides the horse Sergeant Whitney in the Saddle Bronc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
4 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, British Columbia, gets tossed by the bull Smoke And A Pancake in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, British Columbia, gets tossed by the bull Smoke And A Pancake in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
5 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Jacob O'Mara of Prairieville, Louisiana gets thrown off the bull Zen Master in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Jacob O'Mara of Prairieville, Louisiana gets thrown off the bull Zen Master in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
6 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Louisiana flies off the horse Get Smart after he won the Saddle Bronc event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Louisiana flies off the horse Get Smart after he won the Saddle Bronc event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
7 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Chad Besplug (L) of Claresholm, Alberta gets tackled by rodeo bullfighters after he rode the bull Kiss This to win the Bull Riding event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Chad Besplug (L) of Claresholm, Alberta gets tackled by rodeo bullfighters after he rode the bull Kiss This to win the Bull Riding event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
8 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah dives into the mud after he won the Bareback event on the horse Nelly Kelly to win $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah dives into the mud after he won the Bareback event on the horse Nelly Kelly to win $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
9 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah hits the ground after his ride and being thrown from the horse Alley Trail during the elimination round of the Bareback event at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. Feild went on to win the final event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah hits the ground after his ride and being thrown from the horse Alley Trail during the elimination round of the Bareback event at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. Feild went on to win the final event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
10 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Jamie Laboucane (R) of GE Oil & Gas Artificial Lifts races Obrey Motowylo of H & E Oilfield Services Ltd. to the finish line during the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon final day at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Jamie Laboucane (R) of GE Oil & Gas Artificial Lifts races Obrey Motowylo of H & E Oilfield Services Ltd. to the finish line during the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon final day at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
11 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Jason Glass of Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick is covered in mud after the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. Troy Dorchester of Fireside of Cochrane won the race. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Jason Glass of Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick is covered in mud after the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. Troy Dorchester of Fireside of Cochrane won the race. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
12 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Buddy Bensmiller (L) races Layne MacGillivray (R) in the first heat of the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon races during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Buddy Bensmiller (L) races Layne MacGillivray (R) in the first heat of the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon races during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
13 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon wrestles a steer to the ground to win the Steer Wrestling event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon wrestles a steer to the ground to win the Steer Wrestling event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
14 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A country girl carries the Canadian flag while O' Canada is played before the start of the Stampede Rodeo during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A country girl carries the Canadian flag while O' Canada is played before the start of the Stampede Rodeo during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
15 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Scott Hannah of London, Ontario photographs the new bronze statue by Robert Spaith during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. The annual Calgary Stampede, billed as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, attracts thousands of visitors and brings over 300 million dollars into the community every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Scott Hannah of London, Ontario photographs the new bronze statue by Robert Spaith during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. The annual Calgary Stampede, billed as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, attracts thousands of visitors and brings over 300 million dollars into the community every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
16 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Carnival worker Danny Grunerud entices people to test their luck during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Carnival worker Danny Grunerud entices people to test their luck during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
17 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A art fashion Frida Kahlo belt buckle to go with a traditional western outfit worn during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A art fashion Frida Kahlo belt buckle to go with a traditional western outfit worn during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
18 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Claire Sun from China milks a cow during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Claire Sun from China milks a cow during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
19 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A traditional pancake breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A traditional pancake breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
20 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
21 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Pieter Demooy from British Columbia shears a sheep in the annual sheep shearing contest during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Pieter Demooy from British Columbia shears a sheep in the annual sheep shearing contest during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
22 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Cowboys watch the Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Cowboys watch the Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
23 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Pick up man Wade Remple chases the horse Border Town during the bareback event at the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Pick up man Wade Remple chases the horse Border Town during the bareback event at the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
24 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Matt Bright of Azle, Texas flies off the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Matt Bright of Azle, Texas flies off the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
25 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride performs for the start of the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride performs for the start of the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
26 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Brothers Wade and Gary Rempel the rodeo pick up men chase down a bucking horse during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Brothers Wade and Gary Rempel the rodeo pick up men chase down a bucking horse during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
27 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A woman tries on a Smithbilt cowboy hat during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A woman tries on a Smithbilt cowboy hat during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
28 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal Stampede breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal Stampede breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
29 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Jane Melby of Burneyville, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Jane Melby of Burneyville, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
30 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Cole Neely (R) of Patricia, Alberta jumps onto the pick up man off the horse U R Super Sue in the novice saddle branc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Cole Neely (R) of Patricia, Alberta jumps onto the pick up man off the horse U R Super Sue in the novice saddle branc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
31 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
32 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Fireworks go off over the Calgary Stampede Marching Band at the start of the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Fireworks go off over the Calgary Stampede Marching Band at the start of the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
33 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
34 / 35
Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Liam Kirkness gets ready for the start of the annual Stampede parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Liam Kirkness gets ready for the start of the annual Stampede parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
35 / 35

100 years of Calgary's Stampede

100 years of Calgary's Stampede Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

1:10am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »