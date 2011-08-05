Edition:
20 years of Lollapalooza

Friday, August 05, 2011

A woman works on a chalk drawing at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago, August 5, 2011. The giant rock festival celebrating its 20th anniversary will run three days of music with 140 artists set to perform. REUTERS/Jim Young

Music fans listen to Lady D perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Music fans run through the gates at the entrance for the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Harry McVeigh of the band "White Lies" performs at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A music fan crowd surfs during a performance by "Foster the People" at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Music fans join in to dance with the Happiness Club at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Music fans wait to listen to "Foster the People" perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mark Foster of the band "Foster The People" performs at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A singer from "Happiness Club" performs at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Music fans make their way through the grounds at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

