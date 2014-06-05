Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 5, 2014 | 2:45am BST

22 Jump Street premiere

Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 15
Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 15
Cast member Jonah Hill laughs with officers from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Jonah Hill laughs with officers from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Jonah Hill laughs with officers from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 15
Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 15
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 15
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 15
Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 15
Cast member Channing Tatum poses with an officer from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum poses with an officer from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Channing Tatum poses with an officer from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 15
Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 15
Cast member Amber Stevens arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Amber Stevens arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Amber Stevens arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 15
Cast members Kenny and Keith Lucas arrive for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast members Kenny and Keith Lucas arrive for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast members Kenny and Keith Lucas arrive for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 15
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 15
Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 15
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 15
Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Female celebrity power list

Female celebrity power list

Next Slideshows

Female celebrity power list

Female celebrity power list

Forbes ranks the most powerful female celebrities.

04 Jun 2014
CFDA red carpet

CFDA red carpet

The biggest names in fashion and entertainment celebrate the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York.

03 Jun 2014
Maleficent premiere

Maleficent premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Maleficent" in Los Angeles.

30 May 2014
My real name is ...

My real name is ...

What mom named these famous singers.

28 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast