24 Hours in Pictures - 04 May 2012

A member of security forces jumps before throwing a stone back at protesters near Egypt's Defence Ministry May 4, 2012. Protesters threw rocks at troops guarding Egypt's defence ministry on Friday as thousands marched in Cairo to denounce violence against demonstrators and the exclusion of candidates from the presidential election. The crowd hurled projectiles and insults at the soldiers sent to defend the ministry after 11 people were killed in clashes there on Wednesday, and called for the overthrow of the head of the ruling army council, Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih (EGYPT - Tags: MILITARY CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)