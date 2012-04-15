Edition:
24 Hours in Pictures - 14 Apr 2012

Military medals are worn on soldiers' uniform during a ceremony, attended by North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, at a stadium in Pyongyang April 14, 2012, one day before the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on Sunday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Military medals are worn on soldiers' uniform during a ceremony, attended by North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, at a stadium in Pyongyang April 14, 2012, one day before the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on Sunday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Worshippers walk with candles around the golden-domed Alexander Nevski cathedral during the Orthodox Easter service in Sofia April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tsvetelina Belutova

Worshippers walk with candles around the golden-domed Alexander Nevski cathedral during the Orthodox Easter service in Sofia April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tsvetelina Belutova

Locals get sprayed with water while celebrating Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in central Yangon April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Locals get sprayed with water while celebrating Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in central Yangon April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Jermaine Jones (R) of Schalke 04 challenges Robert Lewandowski of Borussia Dortmund during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jermaine Jones (R) of Schalke 04 challenges Robert Lewandowski of Borussia Dortmund during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman looks out from a shack in a slum in the industrial suburbs of Yangon April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman looks out from a shack in a slum in the industrial suburbs of Yangon April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Young athletes from the provincial diving team help their fellow athlete to stretch during a training session at a training centre in Hefei, Anhui province, April 14, 2012. REUTERS

Young athletes from the provincial diving team help their fellow athlete to stretch during a training session at a training centre in Hefei, Anhui province, April 14, 2012. REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un holds up his ballot during the fifth session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang April 13, 2012, in this picture released by the North's KCNA on April 14, 2012. REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un holds up his ballot during the fifth session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang April 13, 2012, in this picture released by the North's KCNA on April 14, 2012. REUTERS

Helena Beaumont-Jones of Airlie Beach, Australia, who is affected by grief, views the passing sea at sunset as the Titanic Memorial Cruise continues to the Titanic disaster site for a memorial service in the western Atlantic Ocean April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Helena Beaumont-Jones of Airlie Beach, Australia, who is affected by grief, views the passing sea at sunset as the Titanic Memorial Cruise continues to the Titanic disaster site for a memorial service in the western Atlantic Ocean April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the qualifying session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the qualifying session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Washington Capitals players tangle with Boston Bruins players after a whistle during the second period in Game 2 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final hockey playoff series in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Washington Capitals players tangle with Boston Bruins players after a whistle during the second period in Game 2 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final hockey playoff series in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Members of the Free Syrian Army pray near their weapons in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city April 12, 2012. REUTERS

Members of the Free Syrian Army pray near their weapons in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city April 12, 2012. REUTERS

Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old city April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old city April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jarvis Cocker (L) performs with Pulp at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Jarvis Cocker (L) performs with Pulp at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Former Thai prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra (L), is greeted by his supporters during the last day of the Khmer-Thai New Year at the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Former Thai prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra (L), is greeted by his supporters during the last day of the Khmer-Thai New Year at the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A boy dressed as a zombie gestures at a taxi driver during the annual zombie walk parade in Panama City April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A boy dressed as a zombie gestures at a taxi driver during the annual zombie walk parade in Panama City April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An anti-government protester speaks to a riot police officer after being asked to leave as she marched towards the British embassy, during an anti-government protest in support of Bahraini human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in Manama April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

An anti-government protester speaks to a riot police officer after being asked to leave as she marched towards the British embassy, during an anti-government protest in support of Bahraini human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in Manama April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The father of Captain Nancy Flores kisses her pilot helmet during her funeral in Lima April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vera Lentz

The father of Captain Nancy Flores kisses her pilot helmet during her funeral in Lima April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vera Lentz

Thousands of supporters of the Gernika Agreement, a coalition of nationalist and left wing groups in favour of Basque independence through peaceful means, march behind a banner reading "Eliminate exceptional measures. Time for solutions", in Bilbao April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Thousands of supporters of the Gernika Agreement, a coalition of nationalist and left wing groups in favour of Basque independence through peaceful means, march behind a banner reading "Eliminate exceptional measures. Time for solutions", in Bilbao April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

Russian first lady Svetlana Medvedeva (L) and Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin (R) attend an Orthodox Easter service conducted by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill (C) in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian first lady Svetlana Medvedeva (L) and Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin (R) attend an Orthodox Easter service conducted by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill (C) in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A soldier yawns as he joins thousands of soldiers taking part in a ceremony, attended by North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, at a stadium in Pyongyang April 14, 2012, one day before the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on Sunday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A soldier yawns as he joins thousands of soldiers taking part in a ceremony, attended by North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, at a stadium in Pyongyang April 14, 2012, one day before the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on Sunday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack from Orange County California, takes photos of lightning from a tornadic super cell near Apache City Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack from Orange County California, takes photos of lightning from a tornadic super cell near Apache City Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Toronto Blue Jays Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles Robert Andino in the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Toronto Blue Jays Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles Robert Andino in the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Members of the Palestinian security force demonstrate their skills during a display for local and visiting officials in the West Bank city of Jericho April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Members of the Palestinian security force demonstrate their skills during a display for local and visiting officials in the West Bank city of Jericho April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A couple embraces as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, 100 km (62 miles) east of Mexico City April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

A couple embraces as the Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air as seen from Puebla, 100 km (62 miles) east of Mexico City April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

24 Hours in Pictures - 14 Apr 2012

