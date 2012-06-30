Edition:
United Kingdom
Sat Jun 30, 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 30 Jun 2012

<p>Chinese President Hu Jintao waves as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Chinese President Hu Jintao waves as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Chinese President Hu Jintao waves as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Contestant Yoshi shows off his full-body tattoo as a judge points to phallic symbols tattooed under his arm during judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Contestant Yoshi shows off his full-body tattoo as a judge points to phallic symbols tattooed under his arm during judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Contestant Yoshi shows off his full-body tattoo as a judge points to phallic symbols tattooed under his arm during judging at the National Tattoo Association Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A member of the presidential guard keeps watch as thousands gather in Tahrir square to listen to a speech by Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi in Cairo June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

A member of the presidential guard keeps watch as thousands gather in Tahrir square to listen to a speech by Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi in Cairo June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Saturday, June 30, 2012

A member of the presidential guard keeps watch as thousands gather in Tahrir square to listen to a speech by Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi in Cairo June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A crane removes the carcass of a 40-year-old elephant called Chanchal after it was hit by a truck and killed at the Noida expressway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 29, 2012. Chanchal was a pet kept by a resident. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

A crane removes the carcass of a 40-year-old elephant called Chanchal after it was hit by a truck and killed at the Noida expressway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 29, 2012. Chanchal was a pet kept by a resident. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Saturday, June 30, 2012

A crane removes the carcass of a 40-year-old elephant called Chanchal after it was hit by a truck and killed at the Noida expressway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 29, 2012. Chanchal was a pet kept by a resident. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>An A-10 aircraft on static display is silhouetted against a smoke cloud from the Waldo Canyon Fire at the USAF Academy's airfield in Colorado Springs, Colorado in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated June 26, 2012. REUTERS</p>

An A-10 aircraft on static display is silhouetted against a smoke cloud from the Waldo Canyon Fire at the USAF Academy's airfield in Colorado Springs, Colorado in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated June 26, 2012. REUTERS

Saturday, June 30, 2012

An A-10 aircraft on static display is silhouetted against a smoke cloud from the Waldo Canyon Fire at the USAF Academy's airfield in Colorado Springs, Colorado in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated June 26, 2012. REUTERS

<p>A man rests on a beach in Mogadishu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A man rests on a beach in Mogadishu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Saturday, June 30, 2012

A man rests on a beach in Mogadishu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari, with his face covered, leaves from a hospital in New Delhi June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari, with his face covered, leaves from a hospital in New Delhi June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari, with his face covered, leaves from a hospital in New Delhi June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy enjoys lying down on mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A boy enjoys lying down on mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Saturday, June 30, 2012

A boy enjoys lying down on mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi waves to his supporters while surrounded by his members of the presidential guard in Cairo's Tahrir Square, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi waves to his supporters while surrounded by his members of the presidential guard in Cairo's Tahrir Square, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi waves to his supporters while surrounded by his members of the presidential guard in Cairo's Tahrir Square, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>An ethnic Roma child looks out from a building in a Roma neighbourhood at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, 550 km (341 miles) northwest of Bucharest, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

An ethnic Roma child looks out from a building in a Roma neighbourhood at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, 550 km (341 miles) northwest of Bucharest, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Saturday, June 30, 2012

An ethnic Roma child looks out from a building in a Roma neighbourhood at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, 550 km (341 miles) northwest of Bucharest, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>The feet of visitors are seen from below as they make their way along a translucent walkway at the National Museum of American in Washington June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

The feet of visitors are seen from below as they make their way along a translucent walkway at the National Museum of American in Washington June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, June 30, 2012

The feet of visitors are seen from below as they make their way along a translucent walkway at the National Museum of American in Washington June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Rebecca Wade competes in the 3,000m steeplechase final at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Rebecca Wade competes in the 3,000m steeplechase final at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Rebecca Wade competes in the 3,000m steeplechase final at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A Libyan woman reacts while standing by a prison cell during a commemoration of the 16th anniversary of the Abu-Salim prison massacre in Tripoli, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

A Libyan woman reacts while standing by a prison cell during a commemoration of the 16th anniversary of the Abu-Salim prison massacre in Tripoli, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Saturday, June 30, 2012

A Libyan woman reacts while standing by a prison cell during a commemoration of the 16th anniversary of the Abu-Salim prison massacre in Tripoli, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Toronto Blue Jays Colby Rasmus slams into an outfield wall banner while catching a fly ball off the bat of Los Angeles Angels Erick Aybar in the fourth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill </p>

Toronto Blue Jays Colby Rasmus slams into an outfield wall banner while catching a fly ball off the bat of Los Angeles Angels Erick Aybar in the fourth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Toronto Blue Jays Colby Rasmus slams into an outfield wall banner while catching a fly ball off the bat of Los Angeles Angels Erick Aybar in the fourth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Supporters of Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi celebrate after his speech in Cairo's Tahrir Square, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Supporters of Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi celebrate after his speech in Cairo's Tahrir Square, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Supporters of Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi celebrate after his speech in Cairo's Tahrir Square, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Hava Hershkovitz, 79, (2nd R), a Holocaust survivor and winner of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide, stands with other contestants during a contest in the northern Israeli city of Haifa June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Avishag Shar-Yashuv </p>

Hava Hershkovitz, 79, (2nd R), a Holocaust survivor and winner of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide, stands with other contestants during a contest in the northern Israeli city of Haifa June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Avishag Shar-Yashuv

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Hava Hershkovitz, 79, (2nd R), a Holocaust survivor and winner of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide, stands with other contestants during a contest in the northern Israeli city of Haifa June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Avishag Shar-Yashuv

<p>A woman holds a portrait of Chinese dissident Li Wangyang as she protests in front of the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong June 29, 2012, two days before the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman holds a portrait of Chinese dissident Li Wangyang as she protests in front of the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong June 29, 2012, two days before the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, June 30, 2012

A woman holds a portrait of Chinese dissident Li Wangyang as she protests in front of the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong June 29, 2012, two days before the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Luis Felipe Meliz of Spain competes during the men's long jump qualifying event at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Luis Felipe Meliz of Spain competes during the men's long jump qualifying event at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Luis Felipe Meliz of Spain competes during the men's long jump qualifying event at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Filipino elementary pupils use protective head gears as they hide under their desks during a simultaneous nationwide earthquake drill in Pasig, Metro Manila June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Filipino elementary pupils use protective head gears as they hide under their desks during a simultaneous nationwide earthquake drill in Pasig, Metro Manila June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Filipino elementary pupils use protective head gears as they hide under their desks during a simultaneous nationwide earthquake drill in Pasig, Metro Manila June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>KTM Moto3 rider Sandro Cortese of Germany looks back during the qualifying practice of the Netherlands Grand Prix in Assen June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Post </p>

KTM Moto3 rider Sandro Cortese of Germany looks back during the qualifying practice of the Netherlands Grand Prix in Assen June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Post

Saturday, June 30, 2012

KTM Moto3 rider Sandro Cortese of Germany looks back during the qualifying practice of the Netherlands Grand Prix in Assen June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Post

<p>A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Saturday, June 30, 2012

A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Kim Conley reacts to placing third in the women's 5,000 meters final at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola</p>

Kim Conley reacts to placing third in the women's 5,000 meters final at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Saturday, June 30, 2012

Kim Conley reacts to placing third in the women's 5,000 meters final at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

<p>A Moroccan man waits next to his car to get on a ferry to Tangiers in the southern Spanish port of Algeciras June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A Moroccan man waits next to his car to get on a ferry to Tangiers in the southern Spanish port of Algeciras June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Saturday, June 30, 2012

A Moroccan man waits next to his car to get on a ferry to Tangiers in the southern Spanish port of Algeciras June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

