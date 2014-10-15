24 Hours in Pictures - Oct 15 2014
A man is seen through bloodstained and shattered glass of a vehicle damaged by a remote-controlled bomb, at the site of an incident in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Health workers remove the body a woman who died from the Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mammah
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cast members Shia LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal and Brad Pitt attend a special screening for "Fury" in New York October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Spanish Civil Guard pulls an African migrant from a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand underneath, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 15, 2014....more
Job seekers read an advertisement for vacancies at the headquarters of the World Food Programme in Monrovia, Liberia, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Stefan Mitrovic of Serbia grabs a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, that was flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at...more
A glider flies over a parking lot in northern Israel's Jezreel Valley during an international hot air balloon festival October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
U.N. Ebola mission chief Anthony Banbury speaks to members of the United Nations Security Council during a meeting on the Ebola crisis at the U.N. headquarters in New York , October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Workers from the financial sector walk on a tram track, with traffic blocked by pro-democracy protesters, on a main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chat at the Chief of Mission Residence in Paris October 14, 2014. REUTERS
Mourners sit during a mass funeral for victims of a suicide attack on followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group, in Sanaa, Yemen, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad, Iraq, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College "Raul Isidro Burgos" students speak at a radio station to spread a message over their 43 missing fellow students in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
Members of Palestinian security forces stand guard as United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visits a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians whose houses were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in Gaza City October 14, 2014. ...more
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin, 32, tests the "Alien Samurai", an electro-mechanical mobile robot made by Kulagin using car components, outside an automobile repair workshop in the town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, October 15,...more
Dancers from the Deep Roots Dance Company perform during a training session in an old theatre in downtown Havana, Cuba, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
First lady Michelle Obama harvests vegetables from the White House kitchen garden with schoolchildren in Washington October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fans and players of Serbia and Albania clash during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A shadow of a cloud is cast on the fields as a farmer ties a shawl on her head at Khokana in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the...more
A pro-democracy protester stands in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, early October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt
A soccer match between Serbia and Albania breaks out into a brawl after a drone flew a politically sensitive flag over the pitch.
Ebola's frontlines
Images from the global fight against Ebola.
Siege of Kobani
Islamic State battles its way into the mainly Kurdish Syrian border town.
Screening for Ebola
Screening for Ebola from airports to villages.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.