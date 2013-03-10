Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Mar 10, 2013 | 8:25am GMT

24 Hours in Pictures

<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel steps off a military helicopter after arriving from Kabul at Bagram Air Field March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party sit at a tea shop on a street in front of the building where the NLD are holding their congress, in Yangon March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>A man sleeps outside closed shops in Yala, in Thailand's troubled deep south, early March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Fans scream as singer Justin Bieber appears at the window of a hotel in central London March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>A bride and groom couple wearing traditional garlands, made of beads and cotton threads on their forehead, wait for their wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Residents are showered in sparks as fireworks explode during the annual event "Quema de toritos" (Burning of the bulls) in the municipality of Tultepec near Mexico City March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>A French soldier directs his colleagues while creating a barrier filled with sand at a French military encampment at a Malian air base in Gao, Mali March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Visitors look at the humanoid robot Roboy at the exhibition 'Robots on Tour' in Zurich, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>A worker sweeps a road as Indian security personnel stand guard on the road leading to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, where Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf is scheduled to visit, in Ajmer, in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin (R) reacts as he arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall at the Vatican, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Lighting, illuminating Saint Peter's Square, is seen near the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Security officers stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>A man injured in a bomb attack lies at the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment in the northwestern city of Peshawar March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Supporters of Kenyan presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate on the outskirts of Nairobi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Schalke 04's supporters gesture before the German first division Bundesliga derby soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>A man poses while wearing a pair of women's high heels during the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>Al-Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", react in front of Al-Ahly club after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre in Cairo March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

<p>A Balinese family stand at the beach as they attend the Melasti ceremony prayer at Gianyar beach on the Indonesian island of Bali March 09, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, March 10, 2013

