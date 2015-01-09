Edition:
24 Hours in Pictures

Members of the French gendarmerie intervention forces arrive at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Members of the French gendarmerie intervention forces arrive at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Supporters of presidential candidate Mithripala Sirisena celebrate in Colombo, January 9, 2015. Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa conceded defeat to Sirisena after a presidential election, ending a decade of rule that critics say had become increasingly authoritarian and marred by nepotism and corruption. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Supporters of presidential candidate Mithripala Sirisena celebrate in Colombo, January 9, 2015. Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa conceded defeat to Sirisena after a presidential election, ending a decade of rule that critics say had become increasingly authoritarian and marred by nepotism and corruption. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A helicopter with members of the French intervention gendarme forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A helicopter with members of the French intervention gendarme forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, January 7, 2015. No injuries were reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, January 7, 2015. No injuries were reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds a placard reading I am Charlie to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris in front of the French embassy in Rome, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman holds a placard reading I am Charlie to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris in front of the French embassy in Rome, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man walks past the ice-covered Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain, in frigid temperatures in Bryant Park in Manhattan, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man walks past the ice-covered Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain, in frigid temperatures in Bryant Park in Manhattan, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman holding a pencil cries as she gathers in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 8, 2015 . REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A woman holding a pencil cries as she gathers in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 8, 2015 . REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Indian soldiers are silhouetted against a traffic signal light as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers are silhouetted against a traffic signal light as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces takes his position in frozen waters during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces takes his position in frozen waters during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
India's Wriddhiman Saha reacts as he avoids a short delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Wriddhiman Saha reacts as he avoids a short delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
French special intervention police conduct a house-to-house search in Longpont, northeast of Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French special intervention police conduct a house-to-house search in Longpont, northeast of Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Devotees try to hold the statue of the Black Nazarene as it is pulled on a carriage during an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Devotees try to hold the statue of the Black Nazarene as it is pulled on a carriage during an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An illuminated cross is seen among houses in a slum in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An illuminated cross is seen among houses in a slum in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading I am Charlie, to pay tribute to victims during a vigil in Frankfurt, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading I am Charlie, to pay tribute to victims during a vigil in Frankfurt, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a backhand shot to Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic during their women's singles tennis match at the 2015 Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a backhand shot to Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic during their women's singles tennis match at the 2015 Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan man kicks a poster of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a demonstration against his visit in Kabul, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man kicks a poster of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a demonstration against his visit in Kabul, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Police take charge of a woman at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Police take charge of a woman at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A crew member stands in the door of Air Force One waiting for the passenger stairs, upon the arrival of President Obama at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A crew member stands in the door of Air Force One waiting for the passenger stairs, upon the arrival of President Obama at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A member of the French GIPN intervention police forces secures a neighbourhood in Corcy, northeast of Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A member of the French GIPN intervention police forces secures a neighbourhood in Corcy, northeast of Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Residents enjoy snow in front of the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus at the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha

Residents enjoy snow in front of the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus at the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha
Policemen escort two men (face covered), who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata, January 9, 2015. Indian police have arrested five men in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 23-year-old Japanese tourist, officials said on Saturday. The woman had filed a complaint through the Japanese consulate in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata saying she had been staying in a budget hotel in the city in November when three local men who spoke Japanese befriended her and took her to the seaside resort of Digha in the state of West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Policemen escort two men (face covered), who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata, January 9, 2015. Indian police have arrested five men in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 23-year-old Japanese tourist, officials said on Saturday. The woman had filed a complaint through the Japanese consulate in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata saying she had been staying in a budget hotel in the city in November when three local men who spoke Japanese befriended her and took her to the seaside resort of Digha in the state of West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of an emergency rescue team of a Sinopec oil field carry a mock victim as they participate in a drill simulating a fire incident at a firefighting training center in Puyang, Henan province, China, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Members of an emergency rescue team of a Sinopec oil field carry a mock victim as they participate in a drill simulating a fire incident at a firefighting training center in Puyang, Henan province, China, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Devotees carry the Black Nazarene at the start of an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Devotees carry the Black Nazarene at the start of an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Students of a vocational school practice Wing Chun, a type of martial art, during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record of the Largest Wing Chun display, at a playground in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Students of a vocational school practice Wing Chun, a type of martial art, during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record of the Largest Wing Chun display, at a playground in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Placards reading I am Charlie and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Placards reading I am Charlie and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
