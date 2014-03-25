Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 25, 2014 | 8:40pm GMT

25 years after Exxon Valdez

<p>Sea lions rest on a rock in the oily waters of Prince William Sound near Knight Island, April 2, 1989. The Exxon Valdez oil spill was at the time the largest ever spill in U.S. waters, and one of the worst human-caused environmental disasters. Eleven million gallons, or 260,000 barrels, of crude oil was released when the Exxon Valdez struck a reef in Prince William Sound on March 24, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Sea lions rest on a rock in the oily waters of Prince William Sound near Knight Island, April 2, 1989. The Exxon Valdez oil spill was at the time the largest ever spill in U.S. waters, and one of the worst human-caused environmental disasters. Eleven...more

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Sea lions rest on a rock in the oily waters of Prince William Sound near Knight Island, April 2, 1989. The Exxon Valdez oil spill was at the time the largest ever spill in U.S. waters, and one of the worst human-caused environmental disasters. Eleven million gallons, or 260,000 barrels, of crude oil was released when the Exxon Valdez struck a reef in Prince William Sound on March 24, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 23
<p>Crews clean up the oil-soaked beach on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, on April 2, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Crews clean up the oil-soaked beach on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, on April 2, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Crews clean up the oil-soaked beach on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, on April 2, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 23
<p>An oil-soaked sea bird rests in a towel in an animal rescue center as it is covered in oil spilled from the Exxon Valdez March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An oil-soaked sea bird rests in a towel in an animal rescue center as it is covered in oil spilled from the Exxon Valdez March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

An oil-soaked sea bird rests in a towel in an animal rescue center as it is covered in oil spilled from the Exxon Valdez March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 23
<p>Nicolette Hendry of the Bird Rescue Center carefully cleans an eye of a common murre while it sits in a soap bath, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick</p>

Nicolette Hendry of the Bird Rescue Center carefully cleans an eye of a common murre while it sits in a soap bath, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Nicolette Hendry of the Bird Rescue Center carefully cleans an eye of a common murre while it sits in a soap bath, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Close
4 / 23
<p>Terry Williams holds the head of a five-month-old female sea otter at the Sea Otter Rescue Center, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick</p>

Terry Williams holds the head of a five-month-old female sea otter at the Sea Otter Rescue Center, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Terry Williams holds the head of a five-month-old female sea otter at the Sea Otter Rescue Center, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Close
5 / 23
<p>Dr. Jessica Porter cleans oil off a sea bird at an animal rescue center in Valdez, Alaska, March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Dr. Jessica Porter cleans oil off a sea bird at an animal rescue center in Valdez, Alaska, March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Dr. Jessica Porter cleans oil off a sea bird at an animal rescue center in Valdez, Alaska, March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 23
<p>Lisa Street, a sales person at Sugar and Spice in downtown Valdez, shows off some T-shirt fashions on sale April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick</p>

Lisa Street, a sales person at Sugar and Spice in downtown Valdez, shows off some T-shirt fashions on sale April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Lisa Street, a sales person at Sugar and Spice in downtown Valdez, shows off some T-shirt fashions on sale April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Close
7 / 23
<p>Joseph Hazelwood, the fired captain of the supertanker Exxon Valdez, leaves Suffolk County District Court in Happauge, New York, after he failed to post $1 million bail, April 5, 1989. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Joseph Hazelwood, the fired captain of the supertanker Exxon Valdez, leaves Suffolk County District Court in Happauge, New York, after he failed to post $1 million bail, April 5, 1989. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Joseph Hazelwood, the fired captain of the supertanker Exxon Valdez, leaves Suffolk County District Court in Happauge, New York, after he failed to post $1 million bail, April 5, 1989. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
8 / 23
<p>On his hands and knees, a member of the cleanup crew scrubs the oil-soaked rocks on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, April 2 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

On his hands and knees, a member of the cleanup crew scrubs the oil-soaked rocks on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, April 2 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

On his hands and knees, a member of the cleanup crew scrubs the oil-soaked rocks on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, April 2 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 23
<p>Tanker "S/R Mediterranean", formerly named Exxon Valdez, is seen docked in Fos-Sur-Mer harbour in southern France while unloading some 300 000 tonnes of oil May 23, 2000. REUTERS/Georges Bartoli</p>

Tanker "S/R Mediterranean", formerly named Exxon Valdez, is seen docked in Fos-Sur-Mer harbour in southern France while unloading some 300 000 tonnes of oil May 23, 2000. REUTERS/Georges Bartoli

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Tanker "S/R Mediterranean", formerly named Exxon Valdez, is seen docked in Fos-Sur-Mer harbour in southern France while unloading some 300 000 tonnes of oil May 23, 2000. REUTERS/Georges Bartoli

Close
10 / 23
<p>Trettder, a 16-year-old American bald eagle wounded as a young bird during the Exxon Valdez oil spill, sits in her enclosure at the Raptor Trust, a bird sanctuary and rehabilitation center about 30 miles west of New York City in Millington, New Jersey December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Trettder, a 16-year-old American bald eagle wounded as a young bird during the Exxon Valdez oil spill, sits in her enclosure at the Raptor Trust, a bird sanctuary and rehabilitation center about 30 miles west of New York City in Millington, New...more

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Trettder, a 16-year-old American bald eagle wounded as a young bird during the Exxon Valdez oil spill, sits in her enclosure at the Raptor Trust, a bird sanctuary and rehabilitation center about 30 miles west of New York City in Millington, New Jersey December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 23
<p>An oil-covered sea otter waits in his cage outside the animal rescue center, April 1, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An oil-covered sea otter waits in his cage outside the animal rescue center, April 1, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

An oil-covered sea otter waits in his cage outside the animal rescue center, April 1, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 23
<p>Residents attend a candlelight vigil in memory of the Exxon Valdez disaster, March 23, 1999, at Prince William Sound in Anchorage. REUTERS</p>

Residents attend a candlelight vigil in memory of the Exxon Valdez disaster, March 23, 1999, at Prince William Sound in Anchorage. REUTERS

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Residents attend a candlelight vigil in memory of the Exxon Valdez disaster, March 23, 1999, at Prince William Sound in Anchorage. REUTERS

Close
13 / 23
<p>Members of the cleanup crew in Prince William Sound begin work. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Members of the cleanup crew in Prince William Sound begin work. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Members of the cleanup crew in Prince William Sound begin work. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 23
<p>A fisherman hired by Exxon throws a large roll of Sorbant pad used to mop up oil to workers on a barge anchored to the U.S.S. Juneau. REUTERS/Nick Didlick</p>

A fisherman hired by Exxon throws a large roll of Sorbant pad used to mop up oil to workers on a barge anchored to the U.S.S. Juneau. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

A fisherman hired by Exxon throws a large roll of Sorbant pad used to mop up oil to workers on a barge anchored to the U.S.S. Juneau. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Close
15 / 23
<p>Alaskan Republican Senator Ted Stevens sits down and visits one of the sea otters at the Valdez Sea Otter Rescue Center. REUTERS/Nick Didlick</p>

Alaskan Republican Senator Ted Stevens sits down and visits one of the sea otters at the Valdez Sea Otter Rescue Center. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Alaskan Republican Senator Ted Stevens sits down and visits one of the sea otters at the Valdez Sea Otter Rescue Center. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Close
16 / 23
<p>An absorbent rag is shown covered with oil after it was swabbed on a beach for the media on Eleanor Island, Alaska, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

An absorbent rag is shown covered with oil after it was swabbed on a beach for the media on Eleanor Island, Alaska, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

An absorbent rag is shown covered with oil after it was swabbed on a beach for the media on Eleanor Island, Alaska, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Close
17 / 23
<p>The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Close
18 / 23
<p>David Janka, a researcher and guide on Prince William Sound, speaks to the media on the beach at Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

David Janka, a researcher and guide on Prince William Sound, speaks to the media on the beach at Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

David Janka, a researcher and guide on Prince William Sound, speaks to the media on the beach at Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Close
19 / 23
<p>The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Close
20 / 23
<p>Oil is shown seeping into the water from a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

Oil is shown seeping into the water from a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Oil is shown seeping into the water from a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Close
21 / 23
<p>Oil is shown seeping from underground in water in a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

Oil is shown seeping from underground in water in a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Oil is shown seeping from underground in water in a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Close
22 / 23
<p>Oil samples recovered from the Exxon Valdez spill are shown in containers at the Prince William Sound Science Center in Cordova, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

Oil samples recovered from the Exxon Valdez spill are shown in containers at the Prince William Sound Science Center in Cordova, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Oil samples recovered from the Exxon Valdez spill are shown in containers at the Prince William Sound Science Center in Cordova, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Violence returns to Darfur

Violence returns to Darfur

Next Slideshows

Violence returns to Darfur

Violence returns to Darfur

Civilians bear the brunt of a recent upsurge of violence in the Darfur region of Sudan.

25 Mar 2014
Taliban gunmen attack election office

Taliban gunmen attack election office

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the election commission office near the home of an Afghan presidential candidate.

25 Mar 2014
First lady visits China

First lady visits China

Ping pong, the Great Wall, culture and education are on the agenda during Michelle Obama's trip to China.

25 Mar 2014
Families of MH370

Families of MH370

Angry relatives of passengers on the lost Malaysian jetliner clash with police during a protest in Beijing.

25 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures