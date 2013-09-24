3-year-old snooker prodigy

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with snooker balls at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 13, 2013. Wuka's father Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer