3-year-old snooker prodigy
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with snooker balls at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 13, 2013. Wuka's father Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top...more
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with snooker balls at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 13, 2013. Wuka's father Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot as his father Wang Yin steadies his arm during snooker practice at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot as his father Wang Yin steadies his arm during snooker practice at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays on the table during a break from practicing snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays on the table during a break from practicing snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays next to a snooker table at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays next to a snooker table at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays snooker at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays snooker at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot during snooker practice at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot during snooker practice at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The legs of three-year-old Wang Wuka are pictured as he stands on a stool to practise snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The legs of three-year-old Wang Wuka are pictured as he stands on a stool to practise snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka runs as he plays outside his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka runs as he plays outside his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka reacts as he has his hair cut in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka reacts as he has his hair cut in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with a mobile phone as he lies on a bed at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with a mobile phone as he lies on a bed at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays before a game of snooker with seven-times World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays before a game of snooker with seven-times World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka carries a cue and drags a box as he practices snooker at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka carries a cue and drags a box as he practices snooker at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) plays with another boy before a game of snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) plays with another boy before a game of snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka puts his head on the table as he practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka puts his head on the table as he practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain talks with three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) as they play snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain talks with three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) as they play snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry chalks the cue for Wang Wuka, 3, as they play a game of snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry chalks the cue for Wang Wuka, 3, as they play a game of snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka (on L of table) plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (not pictured) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka (on L of table) plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (not pictured) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka yawns as he plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (back R, holding cue) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka yawns as he plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (back R, holding cue) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Lining up for the new iPhone
Apple fans around the world line up for the launch of the iPhone 5S and 5C.
Winds of change
A look at wind turbines around the world.
Festival for Ganesh
As part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, idols of the Hindu god are taken through the streets in a procession before being immersed into a river or the sea.
Camping festival in China
Campers pitch their tents during an international camping festival on Mount Wugongshan in China. The event attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the...
MORE IN PICTURES
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs as Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.