370-mile protest

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

An Aymara woman participates in a march near Trinidad, Bolivia August 15, 2011. Amazonian ethnic groups which live in the Isiboro Secure territory, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, held a 370-mile (595-km) march from Trinidad, in the northern Beni province to La Paz on Monday to protest against the 185-mile (298-km) long highway that bisects the protected park in the Amazon forest, activists leading the march said....more

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

An Aymara woman participates in a march near Trinidad, Bolivia August 15, 2011. Amazonian ethnic groups which live in the Isiboro Secure territory, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, held a 370-mile (595-km) march from Trinidad, in the northern Beni province to La Paz on Monday to protest against the 185-mile (298-km) long highway that bisects the protected park in the Amazon forest, activists leading the march said. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Bolivian indigenous people march in Trinidad August 15, 2011. The banner reads, "rights of indigenous from TIPNIS territory". REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Bolivian indigenous people are silhouetted as they participate in a march near Trinidad August 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Bolivian indigenous men from the Yukis ethnic group march near Trinidad August 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

The sunset is reflected in a mirror of a car on the route from San Ignacio de Moxos to Trinidad, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

An Amazonian indigenous man is seen during a protest march near Trinidad, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

A family from the Yuki ethnic group rests after marching some 15 km (9 miles) from Trinidad, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

A worker of Brazil's construction company OAS is seen near San Ignacio de Moxos in the third stretch of the road project that will pass through the national park of the TIPNIS, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

A bulldozer of Brazil's construction company OAS is seen near San Ignacio de Moxos in the third stretch of the road project that will pass through the national park of the TIPNIS, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

A woman sits next a baby in San Ignacio de Moxos near a part of the road project that will pass through the national park of the TIPNIS, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Children from the Moxos ethnic group dance during the indigenous meeting in Trinidad, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

A couple from the Guarani ethnic group feeds their child after completing a 15 km (9 miles) protest march from Trinidad, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

A Bolivian cowboy rides a horse as he guides a herd of cows along the route where a planned highway is being built near San Ignacio de Moxos, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

A man looks at the sunset by the Mamore river where indigenous people marched some 15 km (9 miles) from Trinidad, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

People protest against the construction of the Villa Tunari - San Ignacio de Moxos highway in La Paz August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Bolivian indigenous people start a protest march in Trinidad August 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

A man, with his face painted, protests against the construction of the Villa Tunari - San Ignacio de Moxos highway in La Paz August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

A man wearing a mask plays a drum in protest against the construction of the Villa Tunari - San Ignacio de Moxos highway in La Paz August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Aymara indigenous men rest before a protest march in Trinidad, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

A Bolivian indigenous man marches near Trinidad August 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

