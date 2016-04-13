Edition:
Pictures | Wed Apr 13, 2016 | 9:05pm BST

50 years of James Bond style

A mannequin of the woman painted gold in the James Bond film "Goldfinger" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A mannequin of the woman painted gold in the James Bond film "Goldfinger" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Q'S Bag Of Tricks is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Q'S Bag Of Tricks is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An Aston Martin DB5 from the James Bond film "Goldfinger" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An Aston Martin DB5 from the James Bond film "Goldfinger" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model of the Ice Palace from the James Bond film "Die Another Day" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model of the Ice Palace from the James Bond film "Die Another Day" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Costumes used during the shooting of the movie "Spectre" is displayed at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Costumes used during the shooting of the movie "Spectre" is displayed at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An BMW motorcycle from the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An BMW motorcycle from the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A miniature cable car for the film "Moonraker" is seen during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A miniature cable car for the film "Moonraker" is seen during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A knife from a briefcase in the film "From Russia with Love" is displayed during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A knife from a briefcase in the film "From Russia with Love" is displayed during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Miniature skeleton model used during the opening scene of the film "Spectre" is displayed during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Miniature skeleton model used during the opening scene of the film "Spectre" is displayed during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Q Boat from the James Bond film "The World Is Not Enough" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A Q Boat from the James Bond film "The World Is Not Enough" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A gaming table with the film "Casino Royale" title design is seen at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A gaming table with the film "Casino Royale" title design is seen at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Costumes used during the shooting of the movie "Spectre" are displayed at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Costumes used during the shooting of the movie "Spectre" are displayed at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A view shows the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A view shows the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A visitor looks at a wall filled with photographs during the press visit of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A visitor looks at a wall filled with photographs during the press visit of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
