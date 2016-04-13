50 years of James Bond style
A mannequin of the woman painted gold in the James Bond film "Goldfinger" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016....more
Q'S Bag Of Tricks is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An Aston Martin DB5 from the James Bond film "Goldfinger" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit...more
Model of the Ice Palace from the James Bond film "Die Another Day" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016....more
Costumes used during the shooting of the movie "Spectre" is displayed at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit...more
An BMW motorcycle from the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016....more
A miniature cable car for the film "Moonraker" is seen during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A knife from a briefcase in the film "From Russia with Love" is displayed during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016....more
Miniature skeleton model used during the opening scene of the film "Spectre" is displayed during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13,...more
A Q Boat from the James Bond film "The World Is Not Enough" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A gaming table with the film "Casino Royale" title design is seen at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Costumes used during the shooting of the movie "Spectre" are displayed at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit...more
A view shows the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A visitor looks at a wall filled with photographs during the press visit of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
