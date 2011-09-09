Edition:
United Kingdom

9/11: Iconic images

Friday, September 09, 2011

The second tower of the World Trade Center bursts into flames after being hit by a hijacked airplane in New York September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Sara K. Schwittek

Friday, September 09, 2011

The second tower of the World Trade Center bursts into flames after being hit by a hijacked airplane in New York September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Sara K. Schwittek

Close
1 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

Then President George W. Bush listens as White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card informs him of a second plane hitting the World Trade Center while Bush was conducting a reading seminar at the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Friday, September 09, 2011

Then President George W. Bush listens as White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card informs him of a second plane hitting the World Trade Center while Bush was conducting a reading seminar at the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
2 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

People look out of the burning North tower of the World Trade Center in New York City September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Friday, September 09, 2011

People look out of the burning North tower of the World Trade Center in New York City September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Close
3 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

Television image of a body falling from one of the towers of New York's World Trade Center, following a fire caused when two hijacked airliners were crashed into the buildings, September 11, 2001. REUTERS/TV

Friday, September 09, 2011

Television image of a body falling from one of the towers of New York's World Trade Center, following a fire caused when two hijacked airliners were crashed into the buildings, September 11, 2001. REUTERS/TV

Close
4 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

Pedestrians react to the World Trade Center collapse September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 09, 2011

Pedestrians react to the World Trade Center collapse September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

The remaining tower of New York's World Trade Center, Tower 2, dissolves in a cloud of dust and debris about a half hour after the first twin tower collapsed September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Friday, September 09, 2011

The remaining tower of New York's World Trade Center, Tower 2, dissolves in a cloud of dust and debris about a half hour after the first twin tower collapsed September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
6 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

A rescue helicopter surveys damage to the Pentagon as firefighters battle flames after a hijacked airplane crashed into the U.S. military headquarters outside of Washington, September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 09, 2011

A rescue helicopter surveys damage to the Pentagon as firefighters battle flames after a hijacked airplane crashed into the U.S. military headquarters outside of Washington, September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

Rescue workers carry mortally injured New York City Fire Department chaplain, the Rev. Mychal Judge, from the wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York City September 11, 2001. The Chaplain was crushed to death by falling debris while giving a man last rites in the trade center. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, September 09, 2011

Rescue workers carry mortally injured New York City Fire Department chaplain, the Rev. Mychal Judge, from the wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York City September 11, 2001. The Chaplain was crushed to death by falling debris while giving a man last rites in the trade center. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

A group of firefighters walk amid rubble near the base of the destroyed south tower of the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Friday, September 09, 2011

A group of firefighters walk amid rubble near the base of the destroyed south tower of the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Close
9 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

The wreck of the World Trade Center smolders in the background as a man passes a subway stop near ther World Trade Center Towers after planes crashed into each of the buildings in New York on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Friday, September 09, 2011

The wreck of the World Trade Center smolders in the background as a man passes a subway stop near ther World Trade Center Towers after planes crashed into each of the buildings in New York on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Close
10 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

An American flag flies near the base of the destroyed World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2001, taken after the collapse of the towers. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Friday, September 09, 2011

An American flag flies near the base of the destroyed World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2001, taken after the collapse of the towers. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Close
11 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

The damaged area of the Pentagon building, where a commercial jetliner slammed into it September 11, is seen in the early morning at sunrise with the U.S. Capitol Building in the background, September 16, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 09, 2011

The damaged area of the Pentagon building, where a commercial jetliner slammed into it September 11, is seen in the early morning at sunrise with the U.S. Capitol Building in the background, September 16, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

A New York City fireman calls for more rescue workers to make their way into the rubble of the World Trade Center September 15, 2001. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photo by Journalist 1st Class Preston Keres/Handout

Friday, September 09, 2011

A New York City fireman calls for more rescue workers to make their way into the rubble of the World Trade Center September 15, 2001. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photo by Journalist 1st Class Preston Keres/Handout

Close
13 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

Then President Bush is shown with retired firefighter Bob Beckwith (R) at the scene of the World Trade Center disaster on September 14, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Friday, September 09, 2011

Then President Bush is shown with retired firefighter Bob Beckwith (R) at the scene of the World Trade Center disaster on September 14, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
14 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

New York police stand near a wanted poster printed by on a full page of a New York newspaper for Saudi-born militant Osama bin Laden in the financial district of New York, September 18, 2001. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Friday, September 09, 2011

New York police stand near a wanted poster printed by on a full page of a New York newspaper for Saudi-born militant Osama bin Laden in the financial district of New York, September 18, 2001. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Close
15 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

A lone police officer sits away from where family members of the victims of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center were gathering at the base of the "Ground Zero," September 11, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, September 09, 2011

A lone police officer sits away from where family members of the victims of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center were gathering at the base of the "Ground Zero," September 11, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

Courtney Ball, 19, of Sommerville, New Jersey, cries at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Friday, September 09, 2011

Courtney Ball, 19, of Sommerville, New Jersey, cries at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Close
17 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

A man grieves outside the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, September 09, 2011

A man grieves outside the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

A picture of a person who died in the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center are seen on a fence at the site in New York, May 3, 2011 after U.S. forces killed al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, September 09, 2011

A picture of a person who died in the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center are seen on a fence at the site in New York, May 3, 2011 after U.S. forces killed al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 20
Friday, September 09, 2011

A reflection can be seen on a glass barrier in the Top Of The Rock observation deck in front of the Tribute in Light memorial shining behind the Empire State Building marking the ninth anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 09, 2011

A reflection can be seen on a glass barrier in the Top Of The Rock observation deck in front of the Tribute in Light memorial shining behind the Empire State Building marking the ninth anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20

9/11: Iconic images

9/11: Iconic images Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Russian plane crash

Russian plane crash
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

2:15am GMT

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

All Collections

Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

1:55am GMT

Snowstorm stalls New York

All Collections

Snowstorm stalls New York

1:00am GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

12:50am GMT

The U.S.-Mexico border now

All Collections

The U.S.-Mexico border now

Thursday, February 09, 2017

When politicians fight

All Collections

When politicians fight

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Thursday, February 09, 2017

View More Slideshows »