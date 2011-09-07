Edition:
United Kingdom

9/11: Increasing security

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Passengers are checked at a United Airlines security checkpoint in Terminal One of O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, November 6, 2001. REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Passengers are checked at a United Airlines security checkpoint in Terminal One of O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, November 6, 2001. REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki

Close
1 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A U.S. soldier in a military vehicle patrols the financial district as people make their way back to work prior to the New York Stock Exchange reopening September 17, 2001. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A U.S. soldier in a military vehicle patrols the financial district as people make their way back to work prior to the New York Stock Exchange reopening September 17, 2001. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Members of the civil security unit of the Antibes town coucil wear protective clothing as they take part in a special training exercise against nuclear, biological and chemical weapons attacks in Antibes, southern France, October 19, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Members of the civil security unit of the Antibes town coucil wear protective clothing as they take part in a special training exercise against nuclear, biological and chemical weapons attacks in Antibes, southern France, October 19, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
3 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Passengers leave under the watchful eye of a Massachusetts State Trooper (foreground) in the American Airlines terminal at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Passengers leave under the watchful eye of a Massachusetts State Trooper (foreground) in the American Airlines terminal at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Nero, a bomb sniffing dog with the Miami-Dade police department, goes through newspapers being delivered at the Miami International Airport, September 13, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Nero, a bomb sniffing dog with the Miami-Dade police department, goes through newspapers being delivered at the Miami International Airport, September 13, 2001. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Close
5 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A worker of a post office in the town of Lyubertsy outside Moscow, wears protective mask and gloves as she inspects correspondence, October 18, 2001. REUTERS/Dima Korotayev

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A worker of a post office in the town of Lyubertsy outside Moscow, wears protective mask and gloves as she inspects correspondence, October 18, 2001. REUTERS/Dima Korotayev

Close
6 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Transportation Security Administration personal study images from checked luggage on one of 58 new federalized baggage screening machines at the Los Angeles International Airport on December 20, 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Transportation Security Administration personal study images from checked luggage on one of 58 new federalized baggage screening machines at the Los Angeles International Airport on December 20, 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
7 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

An Italian military police sniper and an American sheriff keep watch at Rome's Ciampino airport before a NATO-Russia Summit on May 27, 2002. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

An Italian military police sniper and an American sheriff keep watch at Rome's Ciampino airport before a NATO-Russia Summit on May 27, 2002. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
8 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A video grab taken from security camera footage of a bomb exploding in Atocha railway station in Madrid on March 11, 2004. REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A video grab taken from security camera footage of a bomb exploding in Atocha railway station in Madrid on March 11, 2004. REUTERS/Handout

Close
9 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A French policeman inspects a carriage, March 18, 2004, in a Lille railways station as security measures were tightened following the Madrid train bombings REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A French policeman inspects a carriage, March 18, 2004, in a Lille railways station as security measures were tightened following the Madrid train bombings REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
10 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A surveillance camera is pictured next to a train at the main railway station in Berlin August 3, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A surveillance camera is pictured next to a train at the main railway station in Berlin August 3, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A policeman stands guard outside an annex of the high court in Madrid, October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A policeman stands guard outside an annex of the high court in Madrid, October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
12 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A police officer steps off a bus after making on-board security checks in Paddington in central London, July 11, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A police officer steps off a bus after making on-board security checks in Paddington in central London, July 11, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
13 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A member of the New York Police Department's Emergency Services Unit patrols at Grand Central Terminal in New York July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Chip East PP05070086

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A member of the New York Police Department's Emergency Services Unit patrols at Grand Central Terminal in New York July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Chip East PP05070086

Close
14 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A Belgian bomb disposal expert inspects a suspect suitcase after a remote-controlled robot blew it up on a street near the European Commission headquarters in Brussels March 29, 2004. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A Belgian bomb disposal expert inspects a suspect suitcase after a remote-controlled robot blew it up on a street near the European Commission headquarters in Brussels March 29, 2004. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
15 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Two Italian Carabinieri check tourists bags at the entrance of the Milan Duomo, July 8, 2005. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Two Italian Carabinieri check tourists bags at the entrance of the Milan Duomo, July 8, 2005. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

Close
16 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Travellers queue at Gatwick international airport on the outskirts of London following the introduction of heightened security measures August 10, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Travellers queue at Gatwick international airport on the outskirts of London following the introduction of heightened security measures August 10, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
17 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A passenger looks at a flight arrivals screen showing cancellations at Heathrow airport, near London August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A passenger looks at a flight arrivals screen showing cancellations at Heathrow airport, near London August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Passengers of easyJet airline talk to the airline's staff as they wait for their flight to Stansted at Son San Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain August 10, 2006. REUTERS/Dani Cardona

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Passengers of easyJet airline talk to the airline's staff as they wait for their flight to Stansted at Son San Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain August 10, 2006. REUTERS/Dani Cardona

Close
19 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Passengers wait for delayed flights outside terminal one of Heathrow airport in London August 12, 2006. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Passengers wait for delayed flights outside terminal one of Heathrow airport in London August 12, 2006. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
20 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority employee waits to collect items no longer permitted on planes from departing passengers at the Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, August 10, 2006. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority employee waits to collect items no longer permitted on planes from departing passengers at the Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, August 10, 2006. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
21 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Policemen secure a helicopter landing area as more police was flown in to protect the security fence for the G8 summit in Heiligendamm June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Policemen secure a helicopter landing area as more police was flown in to protect the security fence for the G8 summit in Heiligendamm June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
22 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Policemen keep guard from a top of a bus carrying prisoners out of the the Sargodha jail in Punjab province, Pakistan June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Policemen keep guard from a top of a bus carrying prisoners out of the the Sargodha jail in Punjab province, Pakistan June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
23 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A reporter talks on her phone as smoke is seen coming from Taj Hotel in Mumbai November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A reporter talks on her phone as smoke is seen coming from Taj Hotel in Mumbai November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
24 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A policeman stands guard at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, also known as Victoria Terminus, in Mumbai December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A policeman stands guard at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, also known as Victoria Terminus, in Mumbai December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
25 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A pedestrian (R) walks down the steps while army soldiers wearing protective gears wait for their anti-biochemical terrorism exercise at a subway station in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A pedestrian (R) walks down the steps while army soldiers wearing protective gears wait for their anti-biochemical terrorism exercise at a subway station in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
26 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Police patrol Kuta beach in Bali July 19, 2009 following bomb blasts in Jakarta. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Police patrol Kuta beach in Bali July 19, 2009 following bomb blasts in Jakarta. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Close
27 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A bomb technician examines a Nissan Pathfinder sport utility vehicle that was packed with bomb materials in New York's Times Square, May 1, 2010. Police tipped off by a street vendor found and defused a car bomb inside a sport utility vehicle, thwarting an "act of terrorism" that forced the evacuation of New York's Times Square and could have killed many people, authorities said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A bomb technician examines a Nissan Pathfinder sport utility vehicle that was packed with bomb materials in New York's Times Square, May 1, 2010. Police tipped off by a street vendor found and defused a car bomb inside a sport utility vehicle, thwarting an "act of terrorism" that forced the evacuation of New York's Times Square and could have killed many people, authorities said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
28 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A New York City police officer uses a metal detector to screen a reveler as he arrives for New Year's Eve celebrations in New York's Times Square, December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A New York City police officer uses a metal detector to screen a reveler as he arrives for New Year's Eve celebrations in New York's Times Square, December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
29 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A security official demonstrates a full body scanner during a photocall at Departure Gate 2 at Hamburg Airport in Hamburg September 27, 2010. Germany started on Monday the voluntary use of two 'L-3 Provision ATD' body scanners for a test period over the next six month at the airport. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A security official demonstrates a full body scanner during a photocall at Departure Gate 2 at Hamburg Airport in Hamburg September 27, 2010. Germany started on Monday the voluntary use of two 'L-3 Provision ATD' body scanners for a test period over the next six month at the airport. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Close
30 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Jeska Stolle tests the three-dimensional (3D) face scanner used to register individual details of passengers at the SAC Siemens airport centre in Fuerth near Nuremberg on March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Jeska Stolle tests the three-dimensional (3D) face scanner used to register individual details of passengers at the SAC Siemens airport centre in Fuerth near Nuremberg on March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
31 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Bonnie Tse, a San Francisco International Airport customer service agent, has her finger scanned as she shows how the Clear Fast Pass works in San Francisco, California, October 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Bonnie Tse, a San Francisco International Airport customer service agent, has her finger scanned as she shows how the Clear Fast Pass works in San Francisco, California, October 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Close
32 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Washington Metro Transit police officer Eric Croom and his dog Kota inspect the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro Station in Washington, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Washington Metro Transit police officer Eric Croom and his dog Kota inspect the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro Station in Washington, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
33 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A Transportation Security Agency (TSA) worker runs the back of her hand between a traveler's breasts during a patdown search at Denver International Airport, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday in Denver November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A Transportation Security Agency (TSA) worker runs the back of her hand between a traveler's breasts during a patdown search at Denver International Airport, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday in Denver November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
34 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A Buddhist monk passes by an armed man securing the train station in the troubled Pattani province in southern Thailand February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A Buddhist monk passes by an armed man securing the train station in the troubled Pattani province in southern Thailand February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
35 / 36
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A TSA agent dons rubber gloves at a security checkpoint at Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington, November 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, September 07, 2011

A TSA agent dons rubber gloves at a security checkpoint at Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington, November 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
36 / 36

9/11: Increasing security

9/11: Increasing security Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The Strauss-Kahn case

The Strauss-Kahn case
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

1:55am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:25am GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:40am GMT

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »