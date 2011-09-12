9/11: New York remembers
The Tribute in Lights is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A woman mourns the loss of her son at the World Trade Center Memorial during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carolyn Cole/Pool
Selvyn Blake holds a picture of his mother, Carol Rabalais, while visiting at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool
Participants salute as Taps is played during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool
Family members of World Trade Center attack victim Manika Narula, a 22-year-old Cantor Fitzgerald employee from Kings Park, New York, hug and cry during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Family members visit the South Pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool
Mourners embrace during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Families line up against the wall of the South Memorial pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/Pool
People react during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Emily Dore from Olympia Washington cries as she stands with thousands of others on Church Street in lower Manhattan to listen to ceremony's marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Relatives of the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center release balloons into the sky over the site during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman touches the engraved names on the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Police and firefighters march in formation and carry a folded flag past a memorial pool at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool
The flag that flew over the World Trade Center on 9/11 is seen during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Family members arrive at the check in area before the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Visitors hug near a memorial pool prior to ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool
Firefighters observe a moment of silence at FDNY firehouse Hook & Ladder 24 Engine 1 during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The tattoo of a man is seen during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Family members of the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center visit the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
People gathering on Church Street one block from the World Trade Center site listen to a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 911 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mourners gather around a memorial pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play where -- ten years earlier -- the remains of the World Trade Center sat in a smoldering heap during the dedicatoin ceremony for the 9/11 National Memorial and tenth 9/11 Attacks anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Pool
Christoffer Molsins, a soldier from Denmark who is being deployed to Afghanistan, holds his dog's tag while standing with thousands of others on Church Street in lower Manhattan as they listen to the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A New York firefighter with the image of a fellow firefighter Brian McAleese in his cap, attends ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Family members of the victims of the World Trade Center attacks relax on a grassy area at the Ground Zero memorial during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A photograph hangs from a fence during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
New York City Police Officer Danny Shea, a military vet, salutes at the North pool of the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/Pool
The sun rises during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People hold up pictures remembering victims of the attacks during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A U.S. flag flies over ground zero before the start of the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs a woman during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman passes a U.S. flag to a passer by in lower Manhattan during a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A singer performs during the start of the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A New York Police Department officer walks at the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A New York City police officers arrive at the North Pool at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds a sign remembering a victim of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Family members arrive at the check in area before the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A construction worker stands at the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama touches the names of victims engraved on the side of the north pool of the World Trade Center site as former President George W. Bush, first lady Michelle Obama and former first lady Laura Bush (obscured) look on during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A U.S. flag flies over Ground Zero before the start of ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Flowers are seen on the Brooklyn Promenade as the sun rises over Lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A man holds a protest sign during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The World Trade Center site is seen in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Visitors photograph the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New York City Fire fighter Rob Derrick salutes as he stands outside a bronze wall memorial at Ladder Company 10 at the south border of the World Trade Center site on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The "Tribute in Lights" illuminates the sky over lower Manhattan days before the 10th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A worker holds up a U.S. flag at the World Trade Center construction site in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Journalists walk past a model of the planned development for the World Trade Center site during an event to update the public on the pace of development at the site in New York September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Journalists look down at the September 11 Memorial before an event to update the public on the pace of development at the World Trade Center site in New York September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
