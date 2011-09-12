Edition:
United Kingdom

9/11: New York remembers

Monday, September 12, 2011

The Tribute in Lights is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, September 12, 2011

The Tribute in Lights is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
1 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A woman mourns the loss of her son at the World Trade Center Memorial during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carolyn Cole/Pool

Monday, September 12, 2011

A woman mourns the loss of her son at the World Trade Center Memorial during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carolyn Cole/Pool

Close
2 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Selvyn Blake holds a picture of his mother, Carol Rabalais, while visiting at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Monday, September 12, 2011

Selvyn Blake holds a picture of his mother, Carol Rabalais, while visiting at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Close
3 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Participants salute as Taps is played during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

Monday, September 12, 2011

Participants salute as Taps is played during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

Close
4 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members of World Trade Center attack victim Manika Narula, a 22-year-old Cantor Fitzgerald employee from Kings Park, New York, hug and cry during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members of World Trade Center attack victim Manika Narula, a 22-year-old Cantor Fitzgerald employee from Kings Park, New York, hug and cry during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members visit the South Pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members visit the South Pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

Close
6 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Mourners embrace during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 12, 2011

Mourners embrace during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Families line up against the wall of the South Memorial pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/Pool

Monday, September 12, 2011

Families line up against the wall of the South Memorial pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/Pool

Close
8 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

People react during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, September 12, 2011

People react during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Emily Dore from Olympia Washington cries as she stands with thousands of others on Church Street in lower Manhattan to listen to ceremony's marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 12, 2011

Emily Dore from Olympia Washington cries as she stands with thousands of others on Church Street in lower Manhattan to listen to ceremony's marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Relatives of the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center release balloons into the sky over the site during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, September 12, 2011

Relatives of the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center release balloons into the sky over the site during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A woman touches the engraved names on the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, September 12, 2011

A woman touches the engraved names on the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Police and firefighters march in formation and carry a folded flag past a memorial pool at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Monday, September 12, 2011

Police and firefighters march in formation and carry a folded flag past a memorial pool at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Close
13 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

The flag that flew over the World Trade Center on 9/11 is seen during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 12, 2011

The flag that flew over the World Trade Center on 9/11 is seen during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
14 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members arrive at the check in area before the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members arrive at the check in area before the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Visitors hug near a memorial pool prior to ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Monday, September 12, 2011

Visitors hug near a memorial pool prior to ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Close
16 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Firefighters observe a moment of silence at FDNY firehouse Hook & Ladder 24 Engine 1 during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, September 12, 2011

Firefighters observe a moment of silence at FDNY firehouse Hook & Ladder 24 Engine 1 during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

The tattoo of a man is seen during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, September 12, 2011

The tattoo of a man is seen during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members of the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center visit the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members of the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center visit the North Pool during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

People gathering on Church Street one block from the World Trade Center site listen to a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 911 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 12, 2011

People gathering on Church Street one block from the World Trade Center site listen to a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 911 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Mourners gather around a memorial pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 12, 2011

Mourners gather around a memorial pool during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Children play where -- ten years earlier -- the remains of the World Trade Center sat in a smoldering heap during the dedicatoin ceremony for the 9/11 National Memorial and tenth 9/11 Attacks anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Pool

Monday, September 12, 2011

Children play where -- ten years earlier -- the remains of the World Trade Center sat in a smoldering heap during the dedicatoin ceremony for the 9/11 National Memorial and tenth 9/11 Attacks anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Pool

Close
22 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Christoffer Molsins, a soldier from Denmark who is being deployed to Afghanistan, holds his dog's tag while standing with thousands of others on Church Street in lower Manhattan as they listen to the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 12, 2011

Christoffer Molsins, a soldier from Denmark who is being deployed to Afghanistan, holds his dog's tag while standing with thousands of others on Church Street in lower Manhattan as they listen to the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A New York firefighter with the image of a fellow firefighter Brian McAleese in his cap, attends ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 12, 2011

A New York firefighter with the image of a fellow firefighter Brian McAleese in his cap, attends ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members of the victims of the World Trade Center attacks relax on a grassy area at the Ground Zero memorial during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members of the victims of the World Trade Center attacks relax on a grassy area at the Ground Zero memorial during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
25 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A photograph hangs from a fence during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, September 12, 2011

A photograph hangs from a fence during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
26 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

New York City Police Officer Danny Shea, a military vet, salutes at the North pool of the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/Pool

Monday, September 12, 2011

New York City Police Officer Danny Shea, a military vet, salutes at the North pool of the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/Pool

Close
27 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

The sun rises during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, September 12, 2011

The sun rises during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
28 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

People hold up pictures remembering victims of the attacks during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, September 12, 2011

People hold up pictures remembering victims of the attacks during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
29 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A U.S. flag flies over ground zero before the start of the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 12, 2011

A U.S. flag flies over ground zero before the start of the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
30 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool

Monday, September 12, 2011

Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool

Close
31 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs a woman during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, September 12, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs a woman during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
32 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A woman passes a U.S. flag to a passer by in lower Manhattan during a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 12, 2011

A woman passes a U.S. flag to a passer by in lower Manhattan during a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
33 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A singer performs during the start of the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, September 12, 2011

A singer performs during the start of the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
34 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A New York Police Department officer walks at the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, September 12, 2011

A New York Police Department officer walks at the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
35 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A New York City police officers arrive at the North Pool at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 12, 2011

A New York City police officers arrive at the North Pool at the National September 11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
36 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A woman holds a sign remembering a victim of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, September 12, 2011

A woman holds a sign remembering a victim of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the attacks in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
37 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members arrive at the check in area before the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, September 12, 2011

Family members arrive at the check in area before the ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
38 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A construction worker stands at the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, September 12, 2011

A construction worker stands at the World Trade Center site in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
39 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

President Barack Obama touches the names of victims engraved on the side of the north pool of the World Trade Center site as former President George W. Bush, first lady Michelle Obama and former first lady Laura Bush (obscured) look on during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, September 12, 2011

President Barack Obama touches the names of victims engraved on the side of the north pool of the World Trade Center site as former President George W. Bush, first lady Michelle Obama and former first lady Laura Bush (obscured) look on during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
40 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A U.S. flag flies over Ground Zero before the start of ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, September 12, 2011

A U.S. flag flies over Ground Zero before the start of ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
41 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Flowers are seen on the Brooklyn Promenade as the sun rises over Lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Monday, September 12, 2011

Flowers are seen on the Brooklyn Promenade as the sun rises over Lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
42 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A man holds a protest sign during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, September 12, 2011

A man holds a protest sign during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
43 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

The World Trade Center site is seen in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, September 12, 2011

The World Trade Center site is seen in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
44 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Visitors photograph the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, September 12, 2011

Visitors photograph the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
45 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

New York City Fire fighter Rob Derrick salutes as he stands outside a bronze wall memorial at Ladder Company 10 at the south border of the World Trade Center site on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, September 12, 2011

New York City Fire fighter Rob Derrick salutes as he stands outside a bronze wall memorial at Ladder Company 10 at the south border of the World Trade Center site on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
46 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

The "Tribute in Lights" illuminates the sky over lower Manhattan days before the 10th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, September 12, 2011

The "Tribute in Lights" illuminates the sky over lower Manhattan days before the 10th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
47 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

A worker holds up a U.S. flag at the World Trade Center construction site in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, September 12, 2011

A worker holds up a U.S. flag at the World Trade Center construction site in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
48 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Journalists walk past a model of the planned development for the World Trade Center site during an event to update the public on the pace of development at the site in New York September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 12, 2011

Journalists walk past a model of the planned development for the World Trade Center site during an event to update the public on the pace of development at the site in New York September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
49 / 50
Monday, September 12, 2011

Journalists look down at the September 11 Memorial before an event to update the public on the pace of development at the World Trade Center site in New York September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 12, 2011

Journalists look down at the September 11 Memorial before an event to update the public on the pace of development at the World Trade Center site in New York September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
50 / 50

9/11: New York remembers

9/11: New York remembers Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

9/11: Ten years on

9/11: Ten years on
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

World Press Photo Award winners

All Collections

World Press Photo Award winners

4:15pm GMT

Memorable Oscar quotes

All Collections

Memorable Oscar quotes

3:46pm GMT

Best of the Grammys

All Collections

Best of the Grammys

1:25pm GMT

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

All Collections

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

1:20pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:26pm GMT

Grammy red carpet

All Collections

Grammy red carpet

2:01am GMT

Best of the BAFTAs

All Collections

Best of the BAFTAs

1:16am GMT

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

All Collections

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

Saturday, February 11, 2017

View More Slideshows »