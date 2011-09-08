Edition:
United Kingdom

9/11: NYPD's counter terrorism unit

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly (C) takes part in his morning intelligence briefing with the Deputy Commissioner for Counter-terrorism Richard Daddario (R) and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence David Cohen (L) inside the Executive Command Center at the NYPD headquarters in New York August 5, 2011. The NYPD has worked since 9/11 on a long-term project to permanently increase vigilance in Lower Manhattan and...more

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly (C) takes part in his morning intelligence briefing with the Deputy Commissioner for Counter-terrorism Richard Daddario (R) and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence David Cohen (L) inside the Executive Command Center at the NYPD headquarters in New York August 5, 2011. The NYPD has worked since 9/11 on a long-term project to permanently increase vigilance in Lower Manhattan and Midtown, home to prominent financial institutions and national landmarks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Members of the public photograph and walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. NYPD Hercules teams patrol through New York making multiple appearances around the city each day at locations that are decided either in response to specific intelligence or simply to provide a show of force at high-profile sites. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Members of the public photograph and walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. NYPD Hercules teams patrol through New York making multiple appearances around the city each day at locations that are decided either in response to specific intelligence or simply to provide a show of force at high-profile sites. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department officers wait to inspect a train during a "Transit Order Maintenance Sweep" of the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department officers wait to inspect a train during a "Transit Order Maintenance Sweep" of the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department helicopter flies over Manhattan while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. The police use helicopters both in response to situations on the ground as well as to detect radiation changes in the city from the air. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department helicopter flies over Manhattan while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. The police use helicopters both in response to situations on the ground as well as to detect radiation changes in the city from the air. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Members of the public react as they walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Penn Station in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Members of the public react as they walk past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Penn Station in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Inspector James Kehoe stands in the street and directs a "Critical Vehicle Response" deployment in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Inspector James Kehoe stands in the street and directs a "Critical Vehicle Response" deployment in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Emergency Service Unit officers practice urban assault tactics during a training session in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Emergency Service Unit officers practice urban assault tactics during a training session in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department officer with a heavily armed Transit Operation Response Canine Heavy weapons unit stands with his dog at an entrance to the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department officer with a heavily armed Transit Operation Response Canine Heavy weapons unit stands with his dog at an entrance to the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department officer sits inside of a helicopter while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department officer sits inside of a helicopter while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department helicopter flies near the Statue of Liberty while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department helicopter flies near the Statue of Liberty while on patrol above New York August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Organized Crime Control Bureau officers prepare for urban assault training at a facility in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Organized Crime Control Bureau officers prepare for urban assault training at a facility in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly (R) takes part in his morning intelligence briefing with the Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism Richard Daddario (C) and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence David Cohen (L) inside of the Executive Command Center at NYPD headquarters in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly (R) takes part in his morning intelligence briefing with the Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism Richard Daddario (C) and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence David Cohen (L) inside of the Executive Command Center at NYPD headquarters in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department officers perform a random bag check at an entrance to the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department officers perform a random bag check at an entrance to the subway system in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department patrol boat passes the Brooklyn Bridge as it patrols New York Harbor August 31, 2011. The TRACS boat contains GPS and radioactivity detection software that enables the NYPD to monitor for unusual radioactive activity in the water ways around New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department patrol boat passes the Brooklyn Bridge as it patrols New York Harbor August 31, 2011. The TRACS boat contains GPS and radioactivity detection software that enables the NYPD to monitor for unusual radioactive activity in the water ways around New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Inspector, James Kehoe, addresses NYPD officers before a Critical Response Vehicle deployment in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Inspector, James Kehoe, addresses NYPD officers before a Critical Response Vehicle deployment in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Emergency Service Unit officers practice urban assault tactics during a training session in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Emergency Service Unit officers practice urban assault tactics during a training session in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Members of a New York Police Department Hercules team patrol near City Hall in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Members of a New York Police Department Hercules team patrol near City Hall in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A boy looks back as he walks past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A boy looks back as he walks past a New York Police Department Hercules team on patrol near Times Square in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department stands on a patrol boat while on patrol with a Tactical Radiologic Acquisition and Characterization System (TRACS) boat in New York Harbor August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A New York Police Department stands on a patrol boat while on patrol with a Tactical Radiologic Acquisition and Characterization System (TRACS) boat in New York Harbor August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Organized Crime Control Bureau officers receive instructions during urban assault training at a facility in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

New York Police Department Organized Crime Control Bureau officers receive instructions during urban assault training at a facility in New York August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20

9/11: NYPD's counter terrorism unit

9/11: NYPD's counter terrorism unit Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Fire and rage over education overhaul

Fire and rage over education overhaul
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

1:35am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:26am GMT

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

All Collections

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Educating America

All Collections

Educating America

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Trump

All Collections

First lady Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Obama goes kitesurfing

All Collections

Obama goes kitesurfing

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

View More Slideshows »