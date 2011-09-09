9/11: Shanksville
Larry Moore of East Freedom, Pennsylvania, writes a note on a sign that reads, "I did not forget," on a hillside above the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site from the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania May 2, 2011. Visits to the site increased a day after Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan. REUTERS/Daniel Lovering
Volunteer ambassador Mary Alice Mankamyer holds up a file with photographs of the 40 passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 while speaking to visitors at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
April Smith, 6, of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania helps hold a memorial flag that is unfurled every hour at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2009. The day marks the eighth anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
The United Airlines Flight 93 temporary Memorial is seen in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania in this photo taken June 16, 2002. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
A man points to the name of a victim of the 9/11 attacks on the seventh anniversary of the disaster at a memorial in Broomfield, Colorado September 11, 2008. Andrew Garcia died in the crash of United 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jeremy Perussi, 19 of Closter, New Jersey hugs Courtney Ball, 19, of Sommerville, New Jersey at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
A wreath sits on a fence at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 8, 2011. The permanent memorial which sits just below the temporary memorial will be dedicated on Saturday. Sunday is the tenth anniversary of the September 11 (9/11) attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Stony Creek Township Supervisor Greg Walker fills in small holes in the ground at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Wells Morrison rings a bell as the names of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93 are read during a memorial service at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2009, the eighth anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. Morrison was the on-scene commander for the FBI in 2001 when Flight 93 crashed. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Deborah Borza cries while listening to first lady Michelle Obabma talk during a memorial service at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2010, the ninth anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. Borza's daughter, Deora Bodley, was one of the 40 passengers and crew who died when United Flight 93 crashed. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Karl Bewley of Franklin, Indiana pauses to examine the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Courtney Ball, 19, of Sommerville, New Jersey, cries at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Tiffney Miller, sister of United Flight 93 victim Nicole Miller and her mother Cathy Stefani (R) of San Jose, California visit a memorial to Nicole at the Temporary Flight 93 Memorial near the crash site just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 9, 2002. Miller and Stefani were among several friends and family members of Flight 93 victims that visited the memorial in advance of the one-year anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. national flags adorn a fence at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Friends and family of the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 gather for a private service at the crash site just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
A lone bugler plays taps at the crash sight of United Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2002. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Smoke rises behind investigators as they comb the debris field from United Airlines flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 12, 2001. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Smoke rises behind investigators as they comb the crater left by the crash of United Airlines flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 12, 2001. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Construction workers Shawn Underwood (L) and Neil Hosick (R) walk behind the cement walkway at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania July 6, 2011. The permanent memorial, will be dedicated this year on September 10, but will not be completed until 2014. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Trees flank the visitor shelter at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
The National Park Service on June 27, 2011 released new design images of a planned memorial to the victims of Flight 93, being built in the Pennsylvania field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania where it crashed on September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy NPS/Handout
Dale and Ronda Dittrick of Dayton, Ohio, read a sign at the temporary memorial for Flight 93 outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 8, 2011. Dale Dittrick was part of the Ohio Task Force that worked at Ground Zero in New York after the attacks on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
