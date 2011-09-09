9/11: Shanksville

Tiffney Miller, sister of United Flight 93 victim Nicole Miller and her mother Cathy Stefani (R) of San Jose, California visit a memorial to Nicole at the Temporary Flight 93 Memorial near the crash site just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 9, 2002. Miller and Stefani were among several friends and family members of Flight 93 victims that visited the memorial in advance of the one-year anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer