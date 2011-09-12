Edition:
9/11: The memorial

Monday, September 12, 2011

A single white flower is left on one of the panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. The area is opening to the public the day after the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A single white flower is left on one of the panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. The area is opening to the public the day after the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman touches the South Pool at the World Trade Center memorial plaza in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman touches the South Pool at the World Trade Center memorial plaza in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A visitor looks at one of the memorial pools as new construction rises nearby during the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A visitor looks at one of the memorial pools as new construction rises nearby during the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Shauna Camp and Anthony Camp, who lost their uncle, Faustino Apostol Jr. in the attacks, view the panel containing his name during the first day that the 911 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Shauna Camp and Anthony Camp, who lost their uncle, Faustino Apostol Jr. in the attacks, view the panel containing his name during the first day that the 911 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011 REUTERS/Mike Segar

A visitor pauses on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A visitor pauses on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A girl lies on the wall of the South Pool at the public opening for the National September 11 Memorial at the World Trade Center memorial plaza in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A girl lies on the wall of the South Pool at the public opening for the National September 11 Memorial at the World Trade Center memorial plaza in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Visitors look at panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks, as well as one of the memorial pools, on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Visitors look at panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks, as well as one of the memorial pools, on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Visitors make rubbings from panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks, on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Visitors make rubbings from panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks, on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Olivia Norton, a relative of Kevin Bracken who was lost in the attacks, plays near stone benches on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Olivia Norton, a relative of Kevin Bracken who was lost in the attacks, plays near stone benches on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman and a child rest on one of the stone benches on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman and a child rest on one of the stone benches on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The National September 11 Memorial is seen during the public opening at the World Trade Center memorial plaza in New York September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

The National September 11 Memorial is seen during the public opening at the World Trade Center memorial plaza in New York September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former U.S. Vice President Richard Cheney (C) speaks with New York Police Department lieutenant John Ryan as he visits during the first day that the 911 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former U.S. Vice President Richard Cheney (C) speaks with New York Police Department lieutenant John Ryan as he visits during the first day that the 911 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Visitors are reflected in the windows of the 9/11 Museum, which is under construction, during the first day that the 911 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Visitors are reflected in the windows of the 9/11 Museum, which is under construction, during the first day that the 911 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011 REUTERS/Mike Segar

A visitor looks at one of the panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks, on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A visitor looks at one of the panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks, on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A U.S. flag is left on one of the panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A U.S. flag is left on one of the panels containing the names of the victims of the attacks on the first day that the 9/11 Memorial was opened to the public at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

