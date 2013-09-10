Construction continues around the last column of steel removed from the World Trade Center site in 2002, inside the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. The column (seen covered with protective material) is covered with messages and mementos of tribute affixed to its surfaces by recovery workers, first responders and family members of victims and will stand in this area of the Museum next to the "Slurry Wall" (L) part of the World Trade Center's original foundation built to keep the Hudson River from flooding the site. REUTERS/Mike Segar