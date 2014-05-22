Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 22, 2014 | 6:15pm BST

A better prison

<p>Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic May 13, 2014. Ten years after the country opened its first prison designed with a focus on education and clean living conditions and staffed by graduates from a newly created academy for penitentiary studies, the New Model of Prison Management is gaining recognition from other countries in the region trying to reduce prison populations and cut recidivism rates. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic May 13, 2014. Ten years after the country opened its first prison designed with a focus on education and clean living conditions and staffed by...more

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic May 13, 2014. Ten years after the country opened its first prison designed with a focus on education and clean living conditions and staffed by graduates from a newly created academy for penitentiary studies, the New Model of Prison Management is gaining recognition from other countries in the region trying to reduce prison populations and cut recidivism rates. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
1 / 17
<p>Prisoners participate in a cultural event inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners participate in a cultural event inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners participate in a cultural event inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
2 / 17
<p>Prisoners play volleyball in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners play volleyball in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners play volleyball in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
3 / 17
<p>Prisoners study inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners study inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners study inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
4 / 17
<p>Prisoners are seen in their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners are seen in their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners are seen in their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
5 / 17
<p>Prisoners work in the tailor's room of the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners work in the tailor's room of the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners work in the tailor's room of the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
6 / 17
<p>Prisoners walk to the dinner hall inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners walk to the dinner hall inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners walk to the dinner hall inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
7 / 17
<p>Prisoners play dominoes in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners play dominoes in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners play dominoes in the yard of the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
8 / 17
<p>A prisoner studies maths with a teacher inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A prisoner studies maths with a teacher inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

A prisoner studies maths with a teacher inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
9 / 17
<p>A prisoner washes himself in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A prisoner washes himself in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

A prisoner washes himself in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
10 / 17
<p>A prisoner sits in her cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A prisoner sits in her cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

A prisoner sits in her cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
11 / 17
<p>Prisoners attend a prayer session inside the new wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners attend a prayer session inside the new wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners attend a prayer session inside the new wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
12 / 17
<p>A prisoner shaves a fellow inmate in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A prisoner shaves a fellow inmate in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

A prisoner shaves a fellow inmate in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
13 / 17
<p>Prisoners line up for a meal in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners line up for a meal in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners line up for a meal in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
14 / 17
<p>Prisoners paint their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners paint their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners paint their cell inside the renovated wing of the Najayo women's prison in San Cristobal, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
15 / 17
<p>A prisoner reads the Bible in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

A prisoner reads the Bible in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

A prisoner reads the Bible in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
16 / 17
<p>Prisoners cook in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Prisoners cook in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Prisoners cook in the old wing of the Najayo prison which is being renovated in San Cristobal, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Hero cat's first pitch

Hero cat's first pitch

Next Slideshows

Hero cat's first pitch

Hero cat's first pitch

A hero cat who saved its owner's son from a dog attack "tosses" the first pitch at a baseball game.

21 May 2014
Playing against the odds

Playing against the odds

Alexandre Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but lost his leg following a motorcycle accident. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer...

20 May 2014
Latin women embrace beautiful game

Latin women embrace beautiful game

Long on the soccer sidelines, more and more South American women are taking up the region's most cherished sport.

19 May 2014
The art of flowers

The art of flowers

Flowers and arrangements are on display at the Chelsea Flower Show.

19 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures