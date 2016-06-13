Edition:
A birthday fit for a Queen

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip watch a flypast as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official...more

Members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip watch a flypast as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 29
Photographer
Luke MacGregor
Location
London, BRITAIN
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

People pose with a cutout of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the Redchurch Street Block Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday, at Shoreditch in London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

People pose with a cutout of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the Redchurch Street Block Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday, at Shoreditch in London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
2 / 29
Photographer
Kevin Coombs
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Children at L'Ecole des Petits bilingual primary school celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Children at L'Ecole des Petits bilingual primary school celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
3 / 29
Photographer
Luke MacGregor
Location
PORTSMOUTH, BRITAIN
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Eldest resident of the street, Patricia Barton-Jones seated on a throne is made honorary queen for the day at the Duncan Road Street Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate Briatin's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, at Southsea in Portsmouth, Britain June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Eldest resident of the street, Patricia Barton-Jones seated on a throne is made honorary queen for the day at the Duncan Road Street Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate Briatin's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, at Southsea in Portsmouth, Britain June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
4 / 29
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Guests attend the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark Britain's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Guests attend the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark Britain's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 29
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip travel in a carriage to Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip travel in a carriage to Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 29
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
7 / 29
Photographer
POOL New
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Queen Elizabeth II watches the unveiling of a bronze bust of herself during a visit to the Honourable Artillery Company in London, Britain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Queen Elizabeth II watches the unveiling of a bronze bust of herself during a visit to the Honourable Artillery Company in London, Britain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Close
8 / 29
Photographer
Luke MacGregor
Location
PORTSMOUTH, BRITAIN
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Alan Spencer (L) places a hat on top of the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller's head at the Duncan Road Street Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate Briatin's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, at Southsea in Portsmouth, Britain June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Alan Spencer (L) places a hat on top of the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller's head at the Duncan Road Street Party, one of the many street parties to celebrate Briatin's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, at Southsea in Portsmouth, Britain June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
9 / 29
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are driven past well-wishers during celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are driven past well-wishers during celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 29
Photographer
POOL New
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th Birthday celebrations, in Windsor. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th Birthday celebrations, in Windsor. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Close
11 / 29
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Windsor, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Queen Elizabeth walks through Windsor on her 90th birthday. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Queen Elizabeth walks through Windsor on her 90th birthday. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
12 / 29
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 29
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Queen Elizabeth receives flowers and cards from well-wishers during a walkabout to celebrate her 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Queen Elizabeth receives flowers and cards from well-wishers during a walkabout to celebrate her 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 29
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Town Criers dressed in their traditional costumes watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Town Criers dressed in their traditional costumes watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 29
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Royal fans with a dog in a buggy gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Royal fans with a dog in a buggy gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 29
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

A Royal fan dressed as a Town Crier gathers to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A Royal fan dressed as a Town Crier gathers to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 29
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Queen Elizabeth is driven past well wishers on her 90th birthday with Prince Philip in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Queen Elizabeth is driven past well wishers on her 90th birthday with Prince Philip in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 29
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
19 / 29
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

A Royal fan gathers to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A Royal fan gathers to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 29
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Royal fans gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
21 / 29
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016

Visitors sit on a bench outside of Windsor Castle in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors sit on a bench outside of Windsor Castle in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
22 / 29
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016

Royal fan Terry Hutt holds a placard as he stands outside of Windsor Castle in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Royal fan Terry Hutt holds a placard as he stands outside of Windsor Castle in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 29
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

A dog in a buggy joins Royal fans as they gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A dog in a buggy joins Royal fans as they gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
24 / 29
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Windsor, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Queen Elizabeth cuts the cake Nadiya Hussain, winner of the Great British Bake Off baked for her, as she walks through Windsor on her 90th Birthday. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Queen Elizabeth cuts the cake Nadiya Hussain, winner of the Great British Bake Off baked for her, as she walks through Windsor on her 90th Birthday. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
25 / 29
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are driven past well-wishers during celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are driven past well-wishers during celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 29
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Windsor, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Queen Elizabeth is driven through Windsor in an open top Range Rover with Prince Philip on her 90th Birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Queen Elizabeth is driven through Windsor in an open top Range Rover with Prince Philip on her 90th Birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
27 / 29
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Queen Elizabeth receives flowers and cards from well-wishers during a walk-about to celebrate her 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Queen Elizabeth receives flowers and cards from well-wishers during a walk-about to celebrate her 90th birthday, in Windsor. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
28 / 29
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Town Criers dressed in their traditional costumes watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Town Criers dressed in their traditional costumes watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
29 / 29

