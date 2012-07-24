A bus that does push-ups
Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012...more
Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012 Olympic Games, does push-ups with the help of an engine powering a pair of robotic arms, and the motion is accompanied by a recording of sounds evoking tough physical effort. It will be parked outside the Czech Olympic headquarters in London for the duration of the Games. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Artist David Cerny walks at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Workers are seen at a factory hall in Prague as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture June 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Artist David Cerny sits at a factory in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Two workers paint a hand for a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Two workers prepare to paint the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A worker grinds the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as he works on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A worker welds as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture at a factory in Prague May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny performs press-ups at a factory hall in Prague July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Artist David Cerny cuts a component of his sculpture at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Artist David Cerny gestures at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny is assembled in front of the Czech Olympic headquarters in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
