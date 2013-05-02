A Catholic education
A sign for Leo Catholic High School is seen in a parking lot across from the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. In places like Chicago's Leo Catholic boys' high school, student numbers have plummeted from 1,200 students in the 1950s to around 150 this year. This decline has implications for schools throughout the nation, say Catholic school supporters. According to the National Catholic Education Association, the 2 million U.S. students they serve save the nation approximately $21 billion a year in public school costs. REUTERS/Jim Young
