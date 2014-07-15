A child migrant's journey
Children deported from the U.S. play after arriving on a flight from New Mexico with 38 Honduran women, girls and boys at Ramon Villeda international airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, in this July 14, 2014 handout. REUTERS/Presidential...more
Women and their children walk on the tarmac after being deported from the U.S., at the Ramon Villeda international airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, in this July 14, 2014 handout. REUTERS/Presidential House/Handout via Reuters
A woman deported from the U.S. looks for her belongings after arriving on a flight carrying 116 Salvadorans deported from the U.S., at the Monsignor Romero international airport in San Salvador, El Salvador July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana
Illegal migrants from Guatemala who have been deported from the U.S. wait to provide their particulars to the immigration authorities after arriving at La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pakal Koban
A bus carrying deportees from the U.S. leaves the international airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A girl plays with balloons as a reporter tries to interview her, after being deported with her mother from the U.S. at the international airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A girl sits next to her belongings as her mother (unseen) fills out a form with authorities after being deported from the U.S., at the international airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Honduran Janet Hernandez, 20, sits with her newborn six-day-old daughter at the Catholic migrant shelter in San Luis Potosi, Mexico June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A migrant demonstrates to his friend (not pictured) how to catch a moving train in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrant Santos Tome Hernandes, 16, from Honduras, sits on the railway tracks in Huehuetoca, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Arturo Medina, 22, who lost his arm in 2010 after falling from a freight train in Mexico while trying to reach the U.S., poses for a picture at his home in the small village of Suyatal, outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Children accompanying the funeral procession of teenage migrant Gilberto Francisco Ramos Juarez make their way to the cemetery, in San Jose Las Flores, Chiantla, in the Huehuetenango region, north of Guatemala City, July 12, 2014. Ramos Juarez's body...more
Villagers carry the coffin containing the body of teenage migrant Gilberto Francisco Ramos Juarez to the cemetery after his funeral in San Jose Las Flores, north of Guatemala City, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Francisco Ramos (C), father of teenage migrant Gilberto Francisco Ramos Juarez, cries during the burial of of his son, at a cemetery in San Jose Las Flores, north of Guatemala City, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Honduran child, who will be accompanied by his family when they travel to reach northern Mexico or the U.S., sleeps at the Todo por ellos (All for them) immigrant shelter in Tapachula, Chiapas, southern Mexico, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Women and their children wait in line to register at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being deported from Mexico, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Unaccompanied minors and a family are escorted by Honduran border policemen after being detained for lack of identity documents at a porous border known as La Montanita in the small village of Suyapa, Honduras, near the border with Guatemala, June...more
A Honduran border policeman looks for illegal immigrants at the border of Honduras with Guatemala in the small village of Suyapa, Honduras June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Unaccompanied minors and a family sit in the bed of a police truck after being detained for the lack of identity documents at a porous border known as La Montanita in the small village of Suyapa, Honduras, near the border with Guatemala June 20,...more
Policemen search two men for drugs and weapons during a patrol at the gang-infested 14 de Marzo neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A general view of the gang-infested 14 de Marzo neighborhood is seen in Tegucigalpa, Honduras May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Children walk past an abandoned house at the gang-infested 14 de Marzo neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman looks out of the door as her son sits outside their home at the Esquipulas neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman and her daughter cover themselves to avoid being photographed inside a bus, while arriving at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being deported from Mexico, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A worker leads minors who were deported from Mexico at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Women and their children wait in line to register at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being deported from Mexico, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Unaccompanied minors watch TV at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being deported from Mexico, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A Honduran child, who will be accompanied by his family when they travel to reach northern Mexico or the U.S., plays on the floor at the Todo por ellos (All for them) immigrant shelter in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
Honduran children have meals at the Todo por ellos (All for them) immigrant shelter in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Honduran citizen Brenda Maribel Perdomo, 28, receives a kiss from her son Jefferson, 10, at the Todo por ellos (All for them) immigrant shelter in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A volunteer teaches English phrases to migrants at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church temporary migrant shelter in McAllen, Texas June 27, 2014. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church has a temporary shelter where detained immigrants, most of them fleeing...more
A migrant child chooses clothing at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church temporary migrant shelter in McAllen, Texas June 27, 2014. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church has a temporary shelter where detained immigrants, most of them fleeing violence from...more
Two young girls watch a World Cup soccer match on a television from their holding area where hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in...more
Detainees are escorted to an area to make phone calls at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
A few boys try to make calls at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Detainees sleep in a holding cell at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility in Brownsville, Texas June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
A detainee sits in a holding cell at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility in Brownsville, Texas June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
