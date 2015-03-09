A child's communion dream
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. Rafael was diagnosed with neuroblastoma one year ago, a disease in which malignant cancer cells form...more
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, looks at religious pictures before performing a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, is carried by his father Randerson Freitas towards the Hospital de Cancer for a medical consultation, in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Our Lady of Aparecida, arrives for chemotherapy accompanied by his parents Randersson Freitas and Patriana da Silva (R), in the Hospital de...more
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Our Lady of Aparecida, takes his measurements after receiving an injection, in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3,...more
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Our Lady of Aparecida, arrives for chemotherapy accompanied by his mother Patriana da Silva (L), in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao...more
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, is accompanied by his parents Randerson Freitas and Patriana da Silva (R) while a doctor (L) prepares an injection at the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho...more
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he carries a holy chalice during a mass inside the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands on a chair next to Priest Joao Borges (R) during a mass in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands on a chair next to Priest Joao Borges during a mass in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands next to Priest Joao Borges during a mass in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Dressed for Purim
Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
A woman's world
The role of women around the globe ahead of International Women's Day.
Celebrating Holi
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Hit like a girl
Young women in Nicaragua learn the art of boxing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.