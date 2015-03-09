Edition:
A child's communion dream

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. Rafael was diagnosed with neuroblastoma one year ago, a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in nerve tissue of adrenal glands. Every day in his hospital bedroom in the interior of Sao Paulo, he practices the motions of Holy Communion, in the hope of one day raising his cup towards the Sistine Chapel. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. Rafael was diagnosed with neuroblastoma one year ago, a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in nerve tissue of adrenal glands. Every day in his hospital bedroom in the interior of Sao Paulo, he practices the motions of Holy Communion, in the hope of one day raising his cup towards the Sistine Chapel. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he performs a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, looks at religious pictures before performing a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, looks at religious pictures before performing a mass in his bedroom in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, is carried by his father Randerson Freitas towards the Hospital de Cancer for a medical consultation, in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, is carried by his father Randerson Freitas towards the Hospital de Cancer for a medical consultation, in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Our Lady of Aparecida, arrives for chemotherapy accompanied by his parents Randersson Freitas and Patriana da Silva (R), in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Our Lady of Aparecida, arrives for chemotherapy accompanied by his parents Randersson Freitas and Patriana da Silva (R), in the Hospital de...more

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Our Lady of Aparecida, takes his measurements after receiving an injection, in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Our Lady of Aparecida, takes his measurements after receiving an injection, in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3,...more

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Our Lady of Aparecida, arrives for chemotherapy accompanied by his mother Patriana da Silva (L), in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Brazil's national saint Our Lady of Aparecida, arrives for chemotherapy accompanied by his mother Patriana da Silva (L), in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao...more

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, is accompanied by his parents Randerson Freitas and Patriana da Silva (R) while a doctor (L) prepares an injection at the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, is accompanied by his parents Randerson Freitas and Patriana da Silva (R) while a doctor (L) prepares an injection at the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho...more

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he carries a holy chalice during a mass inside the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he carries a holy chalice during a mass inside the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands on a chair next to Priest Joao Borges (R) during a mass in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands on a chair next to Priest Joao Borges (R) during a mass in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands on a chair next to Priest Joao Borges during a mass in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands on a chair next to Priest Joao Borges during a mass in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands next to Priest Joao Borges during a mass in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rafael Freitas, a three-year-old cancer patient, dresses as a priest as he stands next to Priest Joao Borges during a mass in the Hospital de Cancer in Barretos, Sao Paulo state March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

