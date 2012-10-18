Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 18, 2012 | 3:55pm BST

A city destroyed

<p>A general view of damaged buildings in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs,October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

A general view of damaged buildings in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs,October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A general view of damaged buildings in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs,October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
1 / 50
<p>A soft toy lies on the floor of a damaged room in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

A soft toy lies on the floor of a damaged room in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A soft toy lies on the floor of a damaged room in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
2 / 50
<p>Smoke rises after shelling in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

Smoke rises after shelling in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Smoke rises after shelling in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
3 / 50
<p>A girl stands on debris next to a damaged building at a besieged area of Homs, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

A girl stands on debris next to a damaged building at a besieged area of Homs, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A girl stands on debris next to a damaged building at a besieged area of Homs, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
4 / 50
<p>An interior view of a damaged building in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

An interior view of a damaged building in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

An interior view of a damaged building in Al-khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
5 / 50
<p>Damaged buildings are seen at Juret al-Shayah in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings are seen at Juret al-Shayah in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Damaged buildings are seen at Juret al-Shayah in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
6 / 50
<p>Civilians flee in a vehicle at Houla near Homs September 9, 2012, REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Civilians flee in a vehicle at Houla near Homs September 9, 2012, REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Civilians flee in a vehicle at Houla near Homs September 9, 2012, REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
7 / 50
<p>A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
8 / 50
<p>Damaged buildings are seen in Homs September 8, 2012. Picture taken September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs September 8, 2012. Picture taken September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs September 8, 2012. Picture taken September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
9 / 50
<p>Debris is seen at a destroyed school at Al Khalidieh near Homs September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Debris is seen at a destroyed school at Al Khalidieh near Homs September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Debris is seen at a destroyed school at Al Khalidieh near Homs September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
10 / 50
<p>A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. . REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. . REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. . REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
11 / 50
<p>A fallen chandelier lies on debris in Im Al-Zinar church that was damaged during clashes between Syrian Rebels and the Syrian Regime in Bustan al Diwan, Homs, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A fallen chandelier lies on debris in Im Al-Zinar church that was damaged during clashes between Syrian Rebels and the Syrian Regime in Bustan al Diwan, Homs, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A fallen chandelier lies on debris in Im Al-Zinar church that was damaged during clashes between Syrian Rebels and the Syrian Regime in Bustan al Diwan, Homs, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
12 / 50
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
13 / 50
<p>A boy sits at his parents' house, damaged by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Talbiseh, near Homs August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

A boy sits at his parents' house, damaged by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Talbiseh, near Homs August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A boy sits at his parents' house, damaged by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Talbiseh, near Homs August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
14 / 50
<p>An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighbourhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy</p>

An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighbourhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighbourhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy

Close
15 / 50
<p>A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Networ</p>

A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Networ

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Networ

Close
16 / 50
<p>Civilians flee in a vehicle after shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Houla near Homs, September 9, 2012, REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Civilians flee in a vehicle after shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Houla near Homs, September 9, 2012, REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Civilians flee in a vehicle after shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Houla near Homs, September 9, 2012, REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
17 / 50
<p>Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
18 / 50
<p>A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
19 / 50
<p>Members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters take position at the frontline as they fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

Members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters take position at the frontline as they fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Members of rebel group Khaled ibin al Walid Fighters take position at the frontline as they fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces at Hamidiyeh district in the central city of Homs July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
20 / 50
<p>The damaged Im Al-Zinar church is seen in the old city of Homs September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

The damaged Im Al-Zinar church is seen in the old city of Homs September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

The damaged Im Al-Zinar church is seen in the old city of Homs September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
21 / 50
<p>A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
22 / 50
<p>A lantern is hanged over damaged shops in the old souk of Homs, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A lantern is hanged over damaged shops in the old souk of Homs, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A lantern is hanged over damaged shops in the old souk of Homs, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
23 / 50
<p>Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Close
24 / 50
<p>A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
25 / 50
<p>Damaged buildings are seen at Juret al-Shayah in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings are seen at Juret al-Shayah in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Damaged buildings are seen at Juret al-Shayah in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
26 / 50
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army inspects damaged buildings in Homs September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy </p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army inspects damaged buildings in Homs September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army inspects damaged buildings in Homs September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
27 / 50
<p>The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
28 / 50
<p>Damaged buildings and a burnt body (bottom, R) are seen at Al Qussoor area in Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings and a burnt body (bottom, R) are seen at Al Qussoor area in Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Damaged buildings and a burnt body (bottom, R) are seen at Al Qussoor area in Homs, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
29 / 50
<p>Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Bab Dreeb in Homs, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Bab Dreeb in Homs, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Buildings damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen at Bab Dreeb in Homs, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
30 / 50
<p>The interior of a building, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, is seen in Al Qusour neighbourhood in Homs, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

The interior of a building, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, is seen in Al Qusour neighbourhood in Homs, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

The interior of a building, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, is seen in Al Qusour neighbourhood in Homs, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
31 / 50
<p>A damaged building is seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

A damaged building is seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A damaged building is seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
32 / 50
<p>Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
33 / 50
<p>A damaged kitchen is seen in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

A damaged kitchen is seen in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A damaged kitchen is seen in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
34 / 50
<p>A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
35 / 50
<p>Debris is seen along the floor of damaged shops at the old souk of Homs, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

Debris is seen along the floor of damaged shops at the old souk of Homs, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Debris is seen along the floor of damaged shops at the old souk of Homs, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
36 / 50
<p>Damaged are seen at Al Qussoor area in Homs city June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged are seen at Al Qussoor area in Homs city June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Damaged are seen at Al Qussoor area in Homs city June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
37 / 50
<p>Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
38 / 50
<p>The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

The damaged entrance of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
39 / 50
<p>A wall built by the government, according to the opposition, is seen separating the Inshaat district from the Bab Amr district in Homs March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

A wall built by the government, according to the opposition, is seen separating the Inshaat district from the Bab Amr district in Homs March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A wall built by the government, according to the opposition, is seen separating the Inshaat district from the Bab Amr district in Homs March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
40 / 50
<p>A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
41 / 50
<p>Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
42 / 50
<p>Debris of a classroom in a school damaged by government forces, according to the opposition, are seen in Al Qasseer city, near Homs, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Debris of a classroom in a school damaged by government forces, according to the opposition, are seen in Al Qasseer city, near Homs, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Debris of a classroom in a school damaged by government forces, according to the opposition, are seen in Al Qasseer city, near Homs, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
43 / 50
<p>A damaged house is seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wassim Al Qussoor/Shaam News Network</p>

A damaged house is seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wassim Al Qussoor/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A damaged house is seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wassim Al Qussoor/Shaam News Network

Close
44 / 50
<p>Damaged buildings are seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Damaged buildings are seen in Homs, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
45 / 50
<p>A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A view of buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
46 / 50
<p>A girl wearing a pink dress poses on a street in Homs July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

A girl wearing a pink dress poses on a street in Homs July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A girl wearing a pink dress poses on a street in Homs July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
47 / 50
<p>Destroyed buildings are seen in Homs July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

Destroyed buildings are seen in Homs July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

Destroyed buildings are seen in Homs July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
48 / 50
<p>A view of a damaged house in the city of Homs September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A view of a damaged house in the city of Homs September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A view of a damaged house in the city of Homs September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
49 / 50
<p>A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, October 18, 2012

A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Obama vs. Romney rematch

Obama vs. Romney rematch

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections