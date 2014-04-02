Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 2, 2014 | 10:32pm BST

A community buried

<p>Bellevue Fire Lieutenant Richard Burke and Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats watch rescue crews work on a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Bellevue Fire Lieutenant Richard Burke and Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats watch rescue crews work on a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Bellevue Fire Lieutenant Richard Burke and Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats watch rescue crews work on a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
1 / 23
<p>Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats makes his way over debris left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats makes his way over debris left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats makes his way over debris left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
2 / 23
<p>A teddy bear and other items are seen stacked on a tractor wrecked in a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

A teddy bear and other items are seen stacked on a tractor wrecked in a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A teddy bear and other items are seen stacked on a tractor wrecked in a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
3 / 23
<p>Rescue workers hike into the debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Rescue workers hike into the debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescue workers hike into the debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
4 / 23
<p>A survey crew works on the massive debris pile left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

A survey crew works on the massive debris pile left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A survey crew works on the massive debris pile left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
5 / 23
<p>A rescue worker's muddy boots are seen in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

A rescue worker's muddy boots are seen in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A rescue worker's muddy boots are seen in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
6 / 23
<p>A rescue worker is decontaminated after leaving the mudslide zone in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

A rescue worker is decontaminated after leaving the mudslide zone in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A rescue worker is decontaminated after leaving the mudslide zone in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
7 / 23
<p>Rescue workers search for victims in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Rescue workers search for victims in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescue workers search for victims in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
8 / 23
<p>A U.S. flag flies at half staff in the midst of the mud slide rubble during recovery operations to find more victims from the massive mudslide that struck Oso, Washington, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Sarah M. Booker/U.S. Army National Guard/Handout</p>

A U.S. flag flies at half staff in the midst of the mud slide rubble during recovery operations to find more victims from the massive mudslide that struck Oso, Washington, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Sarah M. Booker/U.S. Army National Guard/Handout more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A U.S. flag flies at half staff in the midst of the mud slide rubble during recovery operations to find more victims from the massive mudslide that struck Oso, Washington, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Sarah M. Booker/U.S. Army National Guard/Handout

Close
9 / 23
<p>Rescue workers and a rescue dog search for victims of a mudslide in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Rescue workers and a rescue dog search for victims of a mudslide in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescue workers and a rescue dog search for victims of a mudslide in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 23
<p>Personal effects of victims of a mudslide sit outside the decontamination tent in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Personal effects of victims of a mudslide sit outside the decontamination tent in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Personal effects of victims of a mudslide sit outside the decontamination tent in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 23
<p>A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the area of a massive landslide that struck Oso, Washington as search work continues in the mud and debris below, near Darrington, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the area of a massive landslide that struck Oso, Washington as search work continues in the mud and debris below, near Darrington, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the area of a massive landslide that struck Oso, Washington as search work continues in the mud and debris below, near Darrington, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
12 / 23
<p>Personnel from the Washington National Guard join civilian workers in efforts to find missing persons following a deadly mudslide in Oso, Washington on March 28, 2014, in this picture provided by the Washington National Guard. REUTERS/Washington National Guard/Handout via Reuters</p>

Personnel from the Washington National Guard join civilian workers in efforts to find missing persons following a deadly mudslide in Oso, Washington on March 28, 2014, in this picture provided by the Washington National Guard. REUTERS/Washington...more

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Personnel from the Washington National Guard join civilian workers in efforts to find missing persons following a deadly mudslide in Oso, Washington on March 28, 2014, in this picture provided by the Washington National Guard. REUTERS/Washington National Guard/Handout via Reuters

Close
13 / 23
<p>Highway 530 disappears into the site of a mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Highway 530 disappears into the site of a mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Highway 530 disappears into the site of a mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 23
<p>Oso fire department firefighter Mark Upthegrove weeps after a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Oso fire department firefighter Mark Upthegrove weeps after a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Oso fire department firefighter Mark Upthegrove weeps after a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 23
<p>Rescue workers pause for a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide exactly one week ago in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool</p>

Rescue workers pause for a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide exactly one week ago in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescue workers pause for a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide exactly one week ago in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Close
16 / 23
<p>Workers remove a tire from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool</p>

Workers remove a tire from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Workers remove a tire from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Close
17 / 23
<p>A search and rescue worker stands on a pile of mud and debris as search work continues from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A search and rescue worker stands on a pile of mud and debris as search work continues from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A search and rescue worker stands on a pile of mud and debris as search work continues from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
18 / 23
<p>A dog is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A dog is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A dog is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
19 / 23
<p>A hovercraft is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A hovercraft is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A hovercraft is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
20 / 23
<p>Personnel from the Washington Air National Guard make their way through the mud and wreckage left behind by Saturday's mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Spc. Matthew Sissel/Washington National Guard</p>

Personnel from the Washington Air National Guard make their way through the mud and wreckage left behind by Saturday's mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Spc. Matthew Sissel/Washington National Guard

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Personnel from the Washington Air National Guard make their way through the mud and wreckage left behind by Saturday's mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Spc. Matthew Sissel/Washington National Guard

Close
21 / 23
<p>A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Mulligan/Pool</p>

A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Mulligan/Pool

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Mulligan/Pool

Close
22 / 23
<p>Rescuers walk in floodwaters on Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool</p>

Rescuers walk in floodwaters on Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

Rescuers walk in floodwaters on Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Queen Elizabeth's toys

Queen Elizabeth's toys

Next Slideshows

Queen Elizabeth's toys

Queen Elizabeth's toys

Toys that belonged to a young Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.

02 Apr 2014
The art of Ai Weiwei

The art of Ai Weiwei

Creations from Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.

02 Apr 2014
Ruins of war

Ruins of war

Among the casualties of Syria's long civil war are the ancient region's many historic sites.

01 Apr 2014
Deadline for Obamacare

Deadline for Obamacare

Midnight marks the deadline for Americans to obtain health insurance.

01 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures