A day at the beach in Somalia

Friday, March 23, 2012

A woman and her children play at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, March 23, 2012

A Somali police officer patrols Lido beach as residents relax, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Friday, March 23, 2012

Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, March 23, 2012

A man rides his motorbike at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, March 23, 2012

A Somali police officer arrests a suspected rebel member of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, March 23, 2012

A Somali police officer arrests a suspected rebel member of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, March 23, 2012

Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, March 23, 2012

Residents play in the water as they swim at Lido beach of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Friday, March 23, 2012

A plainclothes policeman patrols as residents gather at the Lido beach of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Friday, March 23, 2012

Somali police officers patrol along Lido beach as residents relax, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

