Mon Sep 3, 2012

A day of labor

<p>A Kashmiri man works in his paddy field in Srinagar September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>Labourers work on the renovations of the Maracana Stadium for the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro September 3, 2012. According to the consortium in charge, the construction of the stadium is 62% complete. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>A car attendant places luggage in front of the Orient Express at the main railway station in Bucharest September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>A health worker fumigates inside a home in Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>A boy selling cotton candy waits for customer on the streets of Kathmandu September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>People march in the Charlotte Labor Day Parade in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>A villager carries grass while walking through a dry dam as a result of a long drought period in the Bojonegoro district of Indonesia's East Java province on September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas </p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>Veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader, (center), ultrasounds an endangered hawksbill sea turtle at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida in this September 2, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout </p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>Members of law enforcement line up before the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>Staff work behind the scenes at the New Broadcasting House studio as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in London September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout</p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

<p>A Chinese construction worker gestures as he is photographed in the capital Luanda September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Monday, September 03, 2012

