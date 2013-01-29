A day with a model

French top model Marine Deleeuw checks-in at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, January 27, 2013. Deleeuw, originally from Valenciennes northern France, was 18 when she first stepped down a catwalk - opening the first ready-to-wear show of the September 2012 season in New York. Now, ahead of the four-week marathon of shows, she is aware that in modelling your body is your instrument and plans to "rest the most I can, take vitamins, and do everything possible to not fall ill". REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer