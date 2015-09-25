A day with a Syrian refugee

Ehab Ali Naser rests in his tent September 16, 2015. Ehab has been in Paris for a month after a journey that started a year and a half ago. Leaving his hometown of Homs, where he was a vendor at the souk, he spent one year in Lebanon then Algeria and...more

Ehab Ali Naser rests in his tent September 16, 2015. Ehab has been in Paris for a month after a journey that started a year and a half ago. Leaving his hometown of Homs, where he was a vendor at the souk, he spent one year in Lebanon then Algeria and Morocco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close