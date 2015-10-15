Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 15, 2015 | 3:36pm BST

A day with John Kasich

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich tastes the maple syrup offered him by Jim Fadden (L) at Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich tastes the maple syrup offered him by Jim Fadden (L) at Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich tastes the maple syrup offered him by Jim Fadden (L) at Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich tries on the jacket worn by a police officer in Elvis Presley's funeral procession at the American Police Motorcycle Museum in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich tries on the jacket worn by a police officer in Elvis Presley's funeral procession at the American Police Motorcycle Museum in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich tries on the jacket worn by a police officer in Elvis Presley's funeral procession at the American Police Motorcycle Museum in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 16
Owner Jim Fadden escorts Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) through Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Owner Jim Fadden escorts Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) through Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Owner Jim Fadden escorts Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) through Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich talks to the mannequin in the sidecar while sitting on a 1929 Indian police motorcycle at the American Police Motorcycle Museum in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich talks to the mannequin in the sidecar while sitting on a 1929 Indian police motorcycle at the American Police Motorcycle Museum in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich talks to the mannequin in the sidecar while sitting on a 1929 Indian police motorcycle at the American Police Motorcycle Museum in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) talks to ten year-old Lilly Goldsmith at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) talks to ten year-old Lilly Goldsmith at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) talks to ten year-old Lilly Goldsmith at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich walks down Main Street in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich walks down Main Street in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich walks down Main Street in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich boards his campaign bus in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich boards his campaign bus in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich boards his campaign bus in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich honks the horn on his campaign bus in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015 during a multi-day campaign bus tour. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich honks the horn on his campaign bus in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015 during a multi-day campaign bus tour. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich honks the horn on his campaign bus in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015 during a multi-day campaign bus tour. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) talks to chief strategist John Weaver (L) on his campaign bus in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015 during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) talks to chief strategist John Weaver (L) on his campaign bus in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015 during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) talks to chief strategist John Weaver (L) on his campaign bus in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015 during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich talks to reporters in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich talks to reporters in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich talks to reporters in Meredith, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich takes a question from the audience during a campaign town hall meeting in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich takes a question from the audience during a campaign town hall meeting in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich takes a question from the audience during a campaign town hall meeting in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich looks at the menu board at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich looks at the menu board at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich looks at the menu board at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich sits in an antique car while visiting Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich sits in an antique car while visiting Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich sits in an antique car while visiting Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich visits Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich visits Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich visits Fadden's General Store in North Woodstock, New Hampshire October 14, 2015, during a multi-day campaign bus tour through the state. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) and members of his campaign team walk to get lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) and members of his campaign team walk to get lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) and members of his campaign team walk to get lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich waits for his lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich waits for his lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich waits for his lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Leaders in the cockpit

Leaders in the cockpit

Next Slideshows

Leaders in the cockpit

Leaders in the cockpit

When presidents and leaders take the controls of military planes.

14 Oct 2015
I'm fleeing my home, Afghanistan

I'm fleeing my home, Afghanistan

For many refugees, the path from war-ravaged Afghanistan to Europe goes through Greece.

14 Oct 2015
The Democrat debate

The Democrat debate

Five Democrat candidates square off in the first debate in Las Vegas.

14 Oct 2015
China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

14 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures